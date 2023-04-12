jatv Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, April 12 10 a.m.“Cargill United Methodist Church” Service recorded April 2, 2023. Repeats at 4 and 10 p.m.11 a.m.“USS Arizona: The Last Band” Mike Swenson talks about the USS Navy Field Band members lost in the Pearl Harbor attack in the Senior Moments series on Dec. 9, 2022. 79 min. Repeats at 5 and 11 p.m.12:20 p.m.“Janesville Art League” The Wisconsin Regional Art Program Workshop welcomes Georgene Pomplun, who demonstrates an oil painting on a linen panel on April 23, 2022. 47 min. Repeats at 6:20 p.m.1:10 p.m.“Speaking of Horses” Host Wayne Williams is at the 2023 Rock Mountain Horse Expo. 20 min. Repeats at 7:10 p.m.1:30 p.m.“Classic TV” Jim Davis and Sally Mansfield star in the 1953 black-and-white episode of “Death Valley Days: Little Washington.” 26 min. Repeats at 7:30 p.m.2 p.m.“Park Place Views” Host Nick Faust sits down with Recreation Division Programmer, Elaena Noffsinger to talk about aquatics and summer fun in Janesville. 34 min. Repeats at 8 p.m.2:40 p.m.“2021 Women of Distinction” It’s Her Night to Shine as the YWCA recognizes and honors local women at the event on Aug. 12, 2021. 75 min. Repeats at 8:40 p.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form