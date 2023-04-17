JATV for April 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 17 10 a.m.“Angels Carried Them Away” Steve Person talks about Victorian funerals and mourning customs in the Senior Moments program on April 14, 2017, at Hedberg Public Library. Repeats at 4 and 10 p.m.11:15 a.m.“Skie Borne Art” The Janesville Art League welcomes Emily Weichbrod to the Janesville Woman’s Club on Nov. 21, 2019. 37 min. Repeats at 5:15 and 11:15 p.m.Noon“Live Bat Encounter” Rob Mies of the Organization for Bat Conservation speaks at UW-Rock County on March 6, 2009. 67 min.1:10 p.m.“Rock for Recovery” Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change welcomes community partners to offer help and hope over addiction on Oct. 3, 2018. 53 min. Repeats at 7:10 p.m.2:05 p.m.“Adventure Theater” Robert Donat and Valerie Hobson star in the 1943 black-and-white movie, “The Adventures of Tartu.” 104 min. Repeats at 8:05 p.m.6 p.m.“Plan Commission” Broadcast live from City Hall. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form