SATURDAY, JAN. 29
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion -- 8-9 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Weekly meeting.
AA Saturday Morning Serenity Group -- 10-11 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
Al-Anon New Hope -- 10-11 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks required. Call 608-295-4061.
Saturday Overeaters Anonymous -- 10-11 a.m., Janesville. Meetings will be held in person and on Zoom or phone. Call 608-792-6161 or 608-449-5949 for more information.
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion -- 10-11 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Weekly meeting.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
AA New Voices (OHSP) -- 7-8 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-718-3687.
Guys for God meeting -- 7-8 p.m., Deb's Country Cafe, 24 W. Beloit St., Darien. Call 608-558-2942.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Call 818-773-9999.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., St. John's Lutheran, 312 S. Third St., Evansville. Call 818-773-9999.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
AA Early Risers -- 7:30-8:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-774-9440.
Alateen meeting -- 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Masks are required.
AA Sunday Unity Group -- 9:30-10:30 a.m., Unity Group, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-718-1972.
AA KISS: Keep It Simple Sunday -- 9:30-10:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-290-9720.
AA Sunday Morning Miracle Group -- 10-11 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-289-1223.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 1-2 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Weekly meeting.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
AA Good Fellowship discussion for women -- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
AA Unity Group -- 6-7 p.m., Unity Group, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-756-1620.
AA Beginners (CDH) -- 7-8 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-6660.
Serenity AFG -- 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks are required. For teleconferencing, dial 701-802-5129 and use code 4844469#.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19."
MONDAY, JAN. 31
Adult grief mini support groups -- 9-10 a.m., Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 Third St., Beloit. Registration is required. Email griefsupport@beloithealthsystem.org. Call 608-363-7421.
TOPS #WI 744 -- 8-9 a.m., First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton. Call 608-884-7050.
GriefShare program -- 9:30-11 a.m., Janesville. Weekly seminar to help participants deal with the death of a loved one. For details and registration, contact Barb McComb at 262-949-1066 or warmgriefshare@gmail.com.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
Al-Anon meeting -- 1-2 p.m., Janesville Community Center, St. Patrick's Church, 305 Lincoln St., Janesville. Masks may be required. Call 757-563-1600.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
TOPS #WI 14 -- 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3414 Woodhall Drive, Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Sex Addicts Anonymous-The Rock -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-322-6142.
AA Monday No Name Group (OHB) -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
Monday Overeaters Anonymous -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622.
AA discussion -- 7-8 p.m., Elm Drive Apartments, Building 1 day room, 800 Elm Drive, Edgerton. Call 608-751-4229.
AA Monday Unity Group (CH) -- 7-8 p.m., Unity Group, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-8278.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Weekly meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Call 818-773-9999.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Tuesday Overeaters Anonymous -- 5-6 p.m., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. Call 608-774-9642 or 815-505-9585.
Grief Recovery After Substance Passing support group -- 6:30-8 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Meetings will be held in the lobby conference room. For more information, call Tracy at 608-346-9574.
AA Sisters in Service -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Potluck at 6 p.m. last Tuesday of the month. Call 608-201-2496.
PM Al-Anon Family Group -- 7-8 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Meeting is upstairs.
Al-Anon Tuesday Nite AFG -- 7-8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson. In-person; face mask required.
AA Men in Recovery -- 7-8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call 608-322-7013.
TOPS #WI 154 -- 9-10 a.m. and 5:45-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Call 262-903-8882.
Al-Anon Awakenings Group -- 9-10 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meeting held in Room 106. Use west entrance. Face masks required. For more information, call 608-322-4850.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
Tuesday Overeaters Anonymous -- 5-6 p.m., Janesville. Meetings will be held on Zoom until further notice. For more information, call 608-754-0975 or 815-505-9585 and leave a message.
Grief work, healing from loss -- 5-6 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health, 1820 Center Ave., Janesville. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call the clinic at 608-755-1475.
Divorce Care -- 6-7:30 p.m., Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Support group for women experiencing separation or divorce. Call 262-245-6294.
Families Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Enter through double glass doors on West Geneva Street. Call 262-723-8227.
Al-Anon Comfort Group -- 7-8 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive entrance. Face masks are required and child care provided. Teleconferencing is available by calling 978-990-5000 with access code 850472#.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 8-9 p.m., Congregational Church, 133 S. Franklin St., Whitewater. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
TOPS #WI 741 -- 8-10 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
TOPS #WI 1072 -- 8:30-9:30 a.m., Creekside Place, Inc., 102 Maple St., Evansville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Family caregiver support group -- 9:30-11 a.m., Janesville. Residents interested in attending should contact Teena D. Monk-Gerber at 608-843-3544 for the Zoom link. Call (608) 232-3400.
Friends of Al-Anon -- 10-11 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Face masks required.
YWCA - Abuse in Later Life support group -- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Call (608) 752-5445.
Women’s Unity Group -- Noon-1 p.m., 734 Railroad St., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call (608) 754-1206.
AA Good Fellowship Big Book -- Noon-1 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Open to public. Call 608-876-4130.
Parkinson's support group -- 2-3 p.m., SOL Fitness & Personal Training, 2100 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Group for those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers and family members. For more information, call group leader Pat Burhans at 608-436-9277.
LGBTQ+ Youth Group -- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compass Behavioral Health Clinic, 1820 Center Ave., Janesville. Safe-space for teens ages 12 to 20 to discuss gender identity and sexual orientation. Most insurance is accepted. For more information, call Nakenya Martin at 608-755-1475. Cost: $25.
AA Steps to Success -- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call (608) 712-6699.
AA Pine Hurst Group (OD) -- 7-8 p.m., First Christian Church, 1909 Highland Ave., Janesville. Call (608) 361-7323 or (608) 289-2293.
Family caregiver support group -- 9:30-11 a.m., 53546, Janesville. Residents interested in attending should contact Teena D. Monk-Gerber at 608-758-8455 or teena.monk.gerber@co.rock.wi.us for the Zoom link.
Mercyhealth cancer support group -- 10-11 a.m., Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center: Cancer Services Facility, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-756-6238.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
Wednesday Noon Overeaters Anonymous -- Noon-1 p.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meetings are held through Zoom/phone until further notice. Please call 608-449-5949 or 608-373-1872 for more information.
Parkinson's support group -- 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Place, 700 Myrtle Way, La Prairie. Group for those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers and family members. Call group leader Pat Burhans at 608-436-9277.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
AA No Name Group -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Weekly meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19."
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
TOPS #WI 961 -- 8-10 a.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. For more information, call 262-203-5612 or email suesmackey@aol.com.
TOPS #WI 840 -- 8-10 a.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2130 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
We Are Who We Are women's meeting -- Noon-2 p.m., Wesley Av Alano Club Inc, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Open to public. Call 608-754-2828.
AA Edgerton Good Fellowship -- Noon-1 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton. Call (608) 751-4229.
AA BB Study -- Noon-2 p.m., Recovery House, 332 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville. Call 608-201-2358.
SMART Recovery -- 6-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Janesville, Wisconsin, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. SMART Recovery (Self Management and Recovery Training) is a non-12-step recovery program. Call 608-752-7660, ext. 5116.
Families Fighting Addiction support group -- 6-7:30 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Safe space for individuals affected by another's addiction. Held in conference room 1337. For more information, visit familiesfightingaddictioninc.org. Call 608-346-9574.
AA The Home Group closed meeting -- 6-7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Call Rita S. at 608-290-7452.
Celebrate Recovery of Janesville -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville. Call 608-755-1450.
Alateen meeting -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive door. Masks are required.
Al-Anon Adult Children of Alcoholics -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Pease Court entrance. Face masks required. Teleconferencing is available by calling 602-580-9602 with access code 4163133#.
Courage to Heal for Women -- 7-8 p.m., Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Call (608) 931-5734 or (608) 921-9250.
Al-Anon Thursday Morning -- 10-11 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. A face mask may be required. Call (608) 756-1720.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
Thursday Night Overeaters Anonymous -- 6-7 p.m., Beloit. Meetings are on Zoom. Please call and leave a message for further information-608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Weekly meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Call 818-773-9999.
AA Young at Heart - Milton (OHD) -- 7-8 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call (608) 289-3603.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
AA Early Risers -- 7:30-8:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-774-9440.
TOPS #WI 415 -- 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Friday Overeaters Anonymous -- 8:45-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Call 262-248-3418 or 262-728-0466.
AA Mid-Morning Group -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
AA Friday Unity Group -- Noon-1 p.m., Unity Group, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-8278.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group -- 4:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
Al-Anon Serenity Steppers -- 6-7 p.m., Janesville. Held via Zoom. Call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 598 534 938 and password 682580.
AA No Name Group -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 7-8 p.m., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box "Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19."
Celebrate Recovery (LG) -- 7-8 p.m., Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Wisconsin 67, Lake Geneva. Call 262-245-4567.
AA Blackhawk Good Fellowship -- 8-9 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Call 608-302-0110.
AA Parkview Group -- 8-9 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call 608-882-6530.
Closed AA meeting -- 8-9 p.m., Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 N. Main St., Orfordville. Call 608-756-1620.
Narcotics Anonymous -- 10-11 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop In Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Weekly meeting.