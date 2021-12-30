Saturday, Jan. 1
Guys for God meeting—7 p.m., Deb’s Country Cafe, 24 W. Beloit St., Darien. Call 608-558-2942.AA New Voices (OHSP)—7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-718-3687.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran church, 312 S. Third St., Evansville.
Open Al-Anon speaker meeting with AA participation—6:25 p.m., online. Call 929-205-0452 and use meeting ID 850 3264 0452 and password “serenity.”
Al-Anon New Hope—10 a.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks required. Call 608-295-4061.
Families Fighting Addiction support group—10-11:30 a.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Safe space for individuals affected by another’s addiction. Held in Conference Room 1337. For more information, visit familiesfightingaddictioninc.org.
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion—10-11 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Saturday Overeaters Anonymous— 10 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Due to COVID-19 positivity rates, meetings are currently being held through Zoom. Call 608-792-6161 or 608-449-5949 for more information.
AA Saturday Morning Serenity Group—10 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
AA Good Fellowship 12 & 12 Discussion—8-9 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Serenity AFG—7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Face masks are required. For teleconferencing, dial 701-802-5129 and use code 4844469#.
Alateen meeting—7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Masks are required.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box “Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19.”
AA discussion (OHD)—7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Call Randy W. at 608-295-1633.
AA Beginners (CDH)—7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-6660.
AA Unity Group—6 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-756-1620.
AA Good Fellowship discussion for women—5:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
Narcotics Anonymous—1 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.
AA Sunday Morning Miracle Group—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-289-1223.
AA Sunday Unity Group—9:30 a.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-718-1972.
AA KISS: Keep It Simple Sunday— 9:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-290-9720.
AA Early Risers—7:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-774-9440.
Monday, Jan. 3
Narcotics Anonymous—7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
AA Monday Unity Group (CH)—7 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-8278
AA discussion—7 p.m., Elm Drive Apartments, Building 1 day room, 800 Elm Drive, Edgerton. Call George S. at 608-751-4229.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
AA Monday No Name Group (OHB)—6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-295-1633.
Monday Overeaters Anonymous— 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Due to COVID-19 positivity rates, meetings are currently being held through Zoom. For more information, call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622 and leave a message.
Sex Addicts Anonymous-The Rock—6:30 p.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-322-6142.
TOPS #WI 14—5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3414 Woodhall Drive, Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Al-Anon meeting—1 p.m., Janesville Community Center, St. Patrick’s Church, 305 Lincoln St., Janesville. Masks may be required.
AA Mid-Morning Group—10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB)—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
GriefShare program—9:30-11 a.m., online. Weekly seminar to help participants deal with the death of a loved one. For details and registration, contact Barb McComb at 262-949-1066 or warmgriefshare@gmail.com.
TOPS #WI 744—8 a.m., First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Narcotics Anonymous—8 p.m., Congregational Church, 133 S. Franklin St., Whitewater. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box “Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19.”
Families Anonymous—7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Enter through double glass doors on West Geneva Street. Call 262-723-8227.
PM Al-Anon Family Group—7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Meeting is upstairs.
AA Tuesday Unity Group (CH)— 7 p.m., 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-0313.
Al-Anon Tuesday Nite AFG—7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
Al-Anon Comfort Group—7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive entrance. Face masks are required and child care provided. Teleconferencing is available by calling 978-990-5000 with access code 850472#.
AA Men in Recovery—7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call 608-322-7013.
AA Sisters in Service—6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Potluck at 6 p.m. last Tuesday of the month. Call 608-201-2496.
Grief Recovery After Substance Passing support group—6:30-8 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Meetings will be held in the lobby conference room. For more information, call Tracy at 608-346-9574.
Divorce Care—6:15 p.m., Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Support for women experiencing separation or divorce. Registration required. Contact Becky Eppley at 262-245-6294 or becky@calvarycommunity.net. Cost: $20.
Tuesday Overeaters Anonymous— 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Due to COVID-19 positivity rates, meetings are currently being held through Zoom. For more information, call 608-754-0975 or 815-505-9585 and leave a message.
YWCA Rock County domestic violence support group—4:30 p.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Programs for adults and youth (5-16). Child care available for kids age 4 and younger.
AA Mid-Morning Group—10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB)—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
Al-Anon Awakenings Group—9 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meeting held in Room 106. Use west entrance. Face masks required. For more information, call 608-322-4850.
TOPS #WI 154—8-10 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Morning weigh-in from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Evening weigh-in starts at 5:15 p.m. For more information about the evening group, call Linda at 262-903-8882.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
AA Pine Hurst Group (OD)—7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1909 Highland Ave., Janesville. Call 608-361-7323 or 608-289-2293.
Narcotics Anonymous—7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box “Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19.”
AA No Name Group—6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
AA Steps to Success—5:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Call 608-712-6699.
Parkinson’s support group—2 p.m., Oak Park Place, 700 Myrtle Way, Janesville. Group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers and family members. For more information, call group leader Pat Burhans at 608-436-9277.
AA Good Fellowship Big Book—Noon, Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
Wednesday Noon Overeaters Anonymous—Noon, Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Due to COVID-19 positivity rates, meetings are currently being held through Zoom. Call 608-373-1872 or 608-449-5949.
Women’s Unity Group—Noon, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-1206.
YWCA—Abuse in Later Life support group—11:30 a.m., YWCA Community Service Center, 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville. Call 608-752-5445.
AA Mid-Morning Group—10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
Mercyhealth cancer support group—10-11 a.m., Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-756-6238.
Friends of Al-Anon—10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Face masks required.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB)—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
Family caregiver support group—9:30-11 a.m., online. Residents interested in attending should contact Teena D. Monk-Gerber at 608-758-8455 or teena.monk.gerber@co.rock.wi.us for the Zoom link.
TOPS #WI 1072—8:30 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
TOPS #WI 741—8 a.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #WI 74—8 a.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Call 608-884-7050.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Courage to Heal for Women—7 p.m., Roxbury Road Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Call 608-931-5734 or 608-921-9250.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., Dave Gallup Foundation, 314 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
AA Young at Heart—Milton (OHD)—7 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call 608-289-3603.
Celebrate Recovery of Janesville— 6:30 p.m., Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville. Call 608-755-1450.
Alateen meeting—6:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Parker Drive door. Masks are required.
Al-Anon Adult Children of Alcoholics—6:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Use Pease Court entrance. Face masks required. Teleconferencing is available by calling 602-580-9602 with access code 4163133#.
Families Fighting Addiction support group—6-7:30 p.m., Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Safe space for individuals affected by another’s addiction. Held in Conference Room 1337. For more information, visit familiesfightingaddictioninc.org.
Thursday Night Overeaters Anonymous—6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Due to COVID-19 positivity rates, meetings are currently being held through Zoom. Call 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
SMART Recovery—6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training) is a non-12step recovery program. Call 608-752-7660, ext. 5116.
AA The Home Group closed meeting—6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Call Rita S. at 608-290-7452.
AA BB Study—Noon, Recovery House, 332 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville. Call 608-201-2358.
We Are Who We Are women’s meeting—Noon, Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
AA Edgerton Good Fellowship—Noon, Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton. Call 608-751-4229.
AA Mid-Morning Group—10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
Al-Anon Thursday Morning—10 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. A face mask may be required. Call 608-756-1720.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB)—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
TOPS #WI 840—8 a.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2130 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
TOPS #WI 961—8 a.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. For more information, call 262-203-5612 or email suesmackey@aol.com.
Friday, Jan. 7
Narcotics Anonymous—10-11 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville.
Closed AA meeting—8 p.m., Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 N. Main St., Orfordville. Call 608-756-1620.
AA Blackhawk Good Fellowship— 8 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Call 608-302-0110.
AA Parkview Group—8 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive, Milton. Call 608-882-6530.
Narcotics Anonymous—7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. On-site meetings are temporarily closed. To access virtual meetings, go to badgerlandna.org and click on the red box “Click Here to See Meeting Changes Due to COVID-19.”
Celebrate Recovery (LG)—7 p.m., Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, Lake Geneva. Call 262-245-4567.
AA No Name Group—6:30 p.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-314-1090.
Al-Anon Serenity Steppers—6 p.m., online. Held via Zoom. Call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 598 534 938 and password 682580.
AA Friday Unity Group—Noon, 734 Railroad St., Janesville. Call 608-754-8278.
AA Mid-Morning Group—10:30-11:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-757-1166.
AA Keys to the Kingdom (CHB)—10 a.m., Wesley Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Call 608-754-2828.
Friday Overeaters Anonymous—8:45 a.m., United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St., Delavan. Call 262-248-3418 or 262-728-0466.
TOPS #WI 415—8:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit. For more information, call 608-921-1752 or email yourfriendlisa1@yahoo.com.
AA Early Risers—7:30 a.m., 12 & 12 Drop in Center, 402 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Call 608-774-9440.