Thursday, Sept. 1
Cruise Night -- 5-8 p.m., Creekside Place, Inc., 102 Maple St., Evansville. Presented by Baker Manufacturing Co.
Family Fun Night: Duke Otherwise -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community family event.
Friday, Sept. 2
Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.
Downtown Night Market -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Edgerton. Market featuring local vendors in downtown Edgerton.
Fridays in the Park: Stateline Playboys -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
First Fridays: The Neeno Fredricks Project -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Town Square Pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Downtown concert series.
Swing Fish -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.
Monday, Sept. 5
Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Concerts in the Park: Dirty Groove -- 6:30-8 p.m., Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton. Center series held in the Menhall Pavilion.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Concerts in the Park: The Dang Its -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community live music event.
Friday, Sept. 9
Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.
Fridays in the Park: Back 2 Back acoustic -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
Bill Roberts Combo -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Movie on the Big Lawn: "Cars" -- 6-8 p.m., Harry Moore Pavilion, 1160 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Offered by Friends of Riverfront.
Chilimania and Country Edge Concert -- 6-11:30 p.m., Edgerton. Annual festival with the Wisconsin state championship CASI-sanctioned chili cook off, a traditional chili cooking contest and a salsa contest.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.
Chilimania and Country Edge Concert -- 6-11:30 p.m., Edgerton. Annual festival with the Wisconsin state championship CASI-sanctioned chili cook off, a traditional chili cooking contest and a salsa contest.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.
Heritage Sunday -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beckman Mill Park, 11450 S. County H, Janesville. Learn about historic trades through demonstrations.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Botanic Talk: Weed Identification and Management -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Presented by Ann Pedder Reilly.
Friday, Sept. 16
Oktoberfest and Sidewalk Sales -- 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Beloit. Sidewalk sales until 2 p.m. and Oktoberfest begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fridays in the Park: The Harlan Jefferson Trio -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
Babs and the Raunch -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Annual Dragons on the Rock -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Boat race and festival presented by KANDU Industries.
Discover Whitewater Series -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater. Annual running series with a 5K and half marathon course.
Rachel's Race for Long QT Syndrome -- 9 a.m.-noon, Skelly's Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Scenic 5K and 10K race with a one mile walk.
Thunder on the Rock Boat Racing -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St., Beloit. Includes stock outboard, modified outboard and junior classes.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Discover Whitewater Series -- 6 a.m.-noon, Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater. Annual running series with a 5K and half marathon course.
Annual Beloit Autorama Car Show -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Annual car show and swap meet hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions.
Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk -- 8 a.m.-noon, ARISE Town Square pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Annual fundraiser to support the American Heart Association.
Thunder on the Rock Boat Racing -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St., Beloit. Includes stock outboard, modified outboard and junior classes.
Friday, Sept. 23
Magpie Twitch -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Annual Flying Circus RC Fun Fly -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Rock River Aero Modelers Society, 6806 S. County J, Beloit. Presented by the Rock River Aero Modelers Society.
Best of Janesville Vintage Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Janesville, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Hosted by Best of Janesville Vintage Mall.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Antique Flea Market -- 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Includes over 500 vendors.
Annual Flying Circus RC Fun Fly -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Rock River Aero Modelers Society, 6806 S. County J, Beloit. Presented by the Rock River Aero Modelers Society.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
What's In Bloom? Tour -- 6-7 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Guided walking tour.
Friday, Sept. 30
Milton Community Days outdoor market -- 4-8 p.m., Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton. Outdoor market organized by Geske's Gardens.