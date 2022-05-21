Thursday, Sept. 1

Cruise Night -- 5-8 p.m., Creekside Place, Inc., 102 Maple St., Evansville. Presented by Baker Manufacturing Co.

Family Fun Night: Duke Otherwise -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community family event.

Friday, Sept. 2

Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.

Downtown Night Market -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Edgerton. Market featuring local vendors in downtown Edgerton.

Fridays in the Park: Stateline Playboys -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.

First Fridays: The Neeno Fredricks Project -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Town Square Pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Downtown concert series.

Swing Fish -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.

Monday, Sept. 5

Rock River Thresheree -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thresherman's Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. Annual festival featuring working antique steam engines and equipment demonstrations.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Concerts in the Park: Dirty Groove -- 6:30-8 p.m., Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton. Center series held in the Menhall Pavilion.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Concerts in the Park: The Dang Its -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community live music event.

Friday, Sept. 9

Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.

Fridays in the Park: Back 2 Back acoustic -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.

Bill Roberts Combo -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.

Movie on the Big Lawn: "Cars" -- 6-8 p.m., Harry Moore Pavilion, 1160 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Offered by Friends of Riverfront.

Chilimania and Country Edge Concert -- 6-11:30 p.m., Edgerton. Annual festival with the Wisconsin state championship CASI-sanctioned chili cook off, a traditional chili cooking contest and a salsa contest.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.

Chilimania and Country Edge Concert -- 6-11:30 p.m., Edgerton. Annual festival with the Wisconsin state championship CASI-sanctioned chili cook off, a traditional chili cooking contest and a salsa contest.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Heritage Days Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., Beloit. Presented by the Beloit Historical Society.

Heritage Sunday -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beckman Mill Park, 11450 S. County H, Janesville. Learn about historic trades through demonstrations.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Botanic Talk: Weed Identification and Management -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Presented by Ann Pedder Reilly.

Friday, Sept. 16

Oktoberfest and Sidewalk Sales -- 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Beloit. Sidewalk sales until 2 p.m. and Oktoberfest begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fridays in the Park: The Harlan Jefferson Trio -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.

Babs and the Raunch -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Annual Dragons on the Rock -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Boat race and festival presented by KANDU Industries.

Discover Whitewater Series -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater. Annual running series with a 5K and half marathon course.

Rachel's Race for Long QT Syndrome -- 9 a.m.-noon, Skelly's Farm Market, 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville. Scenic 5K and 10K race with a one mile walk.

Thunder on the Rock Boat Racing -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St., Beloit. Includes stock outboard, modified outboard and junior classes.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Discover Whitewater Series -- 6 a.m.-noon, Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater. Annual running series with a 5K and half marathon course.

Annual Beloit Autorama Car Show -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Annual car show and swap meet hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions.

Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk -- 8 a.m.-noon, ARISE Town Square pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Annual fundraiser to support the American Heart Association.

Thunder on the Rock Boat Racing -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wootton Park, 1451 Fourth St., Beloit. Includes stock outboard, modified outboard and junior classes.

Friday, Sept. 23

Magpie Twitch -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Annual Flying Circus RC Fun Fly -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Rock River Aero Modelers Society, 6806 S. County J, Beloit. Presented by the Rock River Aero Modelers Society.

Best of Janesville Vintage Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Janesville, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Hosted by Best of Janesville Vintage Mall.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Antique Flea Market -- 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Includes over 500 vendors.

Annual Flying Circus RC Fun Fly -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Rock River Aero Modelers Society, 6806 S. County J, Beloit. Presented by the Rock River Aero Modelers Society.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

What's In Bloom? Tour -- 6-7 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Guided walking tour.

Friday, Sept. 30

Milton Community Days outdoor market -- 4-8 p.m., Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton. Outdoor market organized by Geske's Gardens.

