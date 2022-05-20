Tuesday, Aug. 2
National Night Out -- 5-8 p.m., Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Featuring the Janesville Police Department and Janesville Recreation Division.
Music at the Marv: Weird Science -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Free weekly summer concert series presented by Mercyhealth and provided by the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville Inc.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Botanic Talk: Bumble Bees of Southcentral Wisconsin -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Presented by Ann Pedder Reilly.
Concerts in the Park: Laura Doherty and The Heartbeats -- 6:30-8 p.m., Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton. Center series held in the Menhall Pavilion.
Sundown Dash -- 7-10 p.m., Monterey Park, 501 Rockport Road, Janesville. Flat 5K course with a 400 meter kids route.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Cruise Night -- 5-8 p.m., Creekside Place, Inc., 102 Maple St., Evansville. Presented by Baker Manufacturing Co.
Concerts in the Park: Gary the Band and Summer Chili Cook Off -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community live music event.
"Shrek Jr." -- 7-10 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by JPAC Kids.
Friday, Aug. 5
Downtown Beloit Sidewalk Sales and Street Dance -- 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Beloit. Local vendors will sell items along streets in downtown Beloit.
Fridays in the Park: Back 2 Back -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
First Fridays: The Tess and Dave Duo -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Town Square Pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Downtown concert series.
Jazzcore Friction -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
DAS Fest -- 3-10 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Germany festival.
"Shrek Jr." -- 7-10 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by JPAC Kids.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Downtown Beloit Sidewalk Sales and Street Dance -- 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Beloit. Local vendors will sell items along streets in downtown Beloit.
Kids Day at the Janesville Farmers Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ARISE Town Square pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Special kids activities will be available at the weekly farmers market.
DAS Fest -- 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Germany festival.
"Shrek Jr." -- 7-10 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by JPAC Kids.
Sunday, Aug. 7
DAS Fest -- 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Germany festival.
"Shrek Jr." -- 2-5 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Presented by JPAC Kids.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Music at the Marv: The Mercynaries -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Free weekly summer concert series presented by Mercyhealth and provided by the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville Inc.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Concerts in the Park: Palmyra Eagle Community Band -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community live music event.
Covered Bridge Days -- Brodhead. Annual community event.
Concerts on the Gathering Green: GoDeans -- 7-9 p.m., The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton. Live music performed on the pavilion behind The Gathering Place.
Friday, Aug. 12
Covered Bridge Days -- Brodhead. Annual community event.
Fridays in the Park: The Harlan Jefferson Trio -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
Bill Roberts Combo -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Covered Bridge Days -- Brodhead. Annual community event.
Milton Mega Market -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chapel Specialties, 817 E. High St., Milton. For more information, visit milton-wi.gov.calendar.
Botanic Plant Press Workshop -- 10 a.m.-noon, Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Led by Rita Carpenter.
Classic Cruzers cruise night -- 5-9 p.m., Town Square Pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Hosted by the Classic Cruzers Car Club.
Surf-N-Turf Dinner Train on the East Troy Railroad -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Enjoy a Surf-N-Turf Dinner Train on the East Troy Railroad. Call 262-642-3263. Tickets $96.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Covered Bridge Days -- Brodhead. Annual community event.
Sterling North Museum 25th Anniversary Celebration -- 1-3 p.m., Sterling North Museum, 409 W. Rollin St., Edgerton. Part of the Sterling North Celebration.
Antique Flea Market -- 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Includes over 500 vendors.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Music at the Marv: The Joel Baer Big Band -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Free weekly summer concert series presented by Mercyhealth and provided by the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville Inc.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
What's In Bloom? Tour -- 6-7 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Guided walking tour.
Concerts in the Park: Madison Brass Band -- 6:30-8 p.m., Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton. Center series held in the Menhall Pavilion.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Family Fun Night: Welcome Back Lake Party -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community family event.
Friday, Aug. 19
Downtown Night Market -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Edgerton. Market featuring local vendors in downtown Edgerton.
Fridays in the Park: Frank and Co. Band -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
Rock2Stop22 6th Annual Music Festival -- 5 p.m.- Aug. 21, 11 a.m., Sweet Minihaha Campground, N4697 County E, Brodhead. A three-day event to help raise funds for the Rock2Stop22 mission.
Folk Circus -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
Pete Lee -- 7:30-9:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For 18 and older only.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Rotary Corn Drive-Thru -- 8 a.m.-noon, Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Event by the Janesville Noon Rotary Club.
Riverside Park Music Festival -- 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Riverside Park, Janesville. Community festival with live music and family activities. Sponsored by Friends of Riverside Park.
Annual Beloit Dirty Dash -- 9 a.m.-noon, Big Hill Park, Beloit. Registration does not include a t-shirt, however shirts will be on sale. Shirt prices will increase after July 1.
Pete Lee -- 7:30-9:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For 18 and older only.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Milton Arts and Crafts on the Lawn -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Milton. Annual community festival.
Porkfest -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., N. Goodrich Park, 20 Parkview Drive, Milton. For more information, visit milton-wi.gov.calendar.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Music at the Marv: That 90's Band -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Free weekly summer concert series presented by Mercyhealth and provided by the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville Inc.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Concerts in the Park: KG and The Ranger -- 7-9 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater. Community live music event.
Concerts on the Gathering Green: Piper Road Spring Band -- 7-9 p.m., The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton. Live music performed on the pavilion behind The Gathering Place.
"Saving Sonny's: A Janesville Original Story" -- 7:30-10:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Original play by Dan Fredricks.
Friday, Aug. 26
Milton Community Days outdoor market -- 4-8 p.m., Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton. Outdoor market organized by Geske's Gardens.
Fridays in the Park: The Shoe "Shufflers" -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit. Weekly live music performances and lunch.
Brooke Nunn -- 6-9 p.m., The Bodacious Brew (Bodacious Shops), 119 N. Main St., Janesville. Part of the Live music on the bodacious Patio music series.
"Saving Sonny's: A Janesville Original Story" -- 7:30-10:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Original play by Dan Fredricks.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Vino and vendors Market -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville. Direct sale vendors and crafters will be selling items.
Best of Janesville Vintage Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Janesville, 69 S. Water St., Janesville. Hosted by Best of Janesville Vintage Mall.
Janesville Kids Triathlon -- 9 a.m.-noon, Rockport Park, 2801 Rockport Road, Janesville. Kids triathlon event with a 40-meter swim, 2.5 mile bike ride and .5 mile run.
"Saving Sonny's: A Janesville Original Story" -- 7:30-10:30 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Original play by Dan Fredricks.
Sunday, Aug. 28
MAC Fest -- 12-6 p.m., ARISE Town Square Pavilion, 69 S. River St., Janesville. Fundraising and awareness event hosted by the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
"Saving Sonny's: A Janesville Original Story" -- 2-5 p.m., Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Original play by Dan Fredricks.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Music at the Marv: The Britins -- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Free weekly summer concert series presented by Mercyhealth and provided by the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville Inc.