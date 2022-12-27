Every Day calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local / CommunityLincoln-Tallman House tours—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Tours begin on the hour and are available by appointment.Senior centersBeloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8:30 a.m., morning stretch; 9:45 a.m., yoga; 10 a.m., Chicks with Sticks; 12:30 p.m., closed bridge; 1 p.m., mahjong, theater group.Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 10:30 a.m., Book Club.Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. Closed.The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., chair yoga, Zumba gold; 10 a.m., dulcimer practice; 10:15 a.m., Blue Notes; Noon, writing group; 12:30 p.m., Phase-10 card game; 1:15 p.m., bingo; 2 p.m., Fishing Club meeting.Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise; 9 a.m., ceramics; 9:30 a.m., clogging, Big D Art, dominoes; 11 a.m., canasta; 1 p.m., tai chi, mahjong.Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8 a.m., pickleball; 9 a.m., indoor walking; 10 a.m., Sign Language; 11:30 a.m., Poland from a Chair; 12:30 p.m., pickleball. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form