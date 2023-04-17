Local / Community
”Growing Peppers” presentation — 12-1 p.m., Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton. Presented by Healing Garden Manager Mark Dwyer. Free presentation. To reserve a seat, visit edgertonhospital.com.
Financial Fitness Family Night — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Irvin L Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. Learn how to budget and manage money. For more information, contact Sarah French at 26-458-2782 or sfrench@whitewater -wi.gov.
”If Not Now..When” — 6:30-8 p.m., Our Lady of the Assumption hall, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit. Part three of a conversation on the city’s population. This discussion will focus on transportation and child care.
Music Mosaics: Whitewater Brass Quintet — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Hosted by the UW-Whitewater Department of Music. Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or visit tickets.uww.edu.
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., toenail care; 9:30 a.m., beginners line dancing; 10 a.m., line dancing; 12:30 p.m., cribbage, closed bridge; 1 p.m., bridge/lynch, journaling.
Clinton Senior Center — 508 Front St., Clinton. 1 p.m., bingo.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 9 a.m., yoga, Coffee Hour; 10:30 a.m., Gentle Fit; 11:30 a.m., senior dining; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 8 a.m., dance aerobics; 9:15 a.m., Strong Women; 9:30 a.m., Coffee Talk, bags; 11 a.m., benefit specialist; 12:30 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., sheepshead, coloring group, euchre.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise; 9 a.m., beginners quilting, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., line dancing; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga, ping pong; 11:30 a.m., Hotdog Lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting, cardio drumming.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8 a.m., pickleball; 10 a.m., yoga; 11 a.m., blood pressure check; 12:30 p.m., euchre, pickleball; 2 p.m., Garden Club; 3:30 p.m., ballet/tip.
