Every Day calendar for May 31, 2022

MarketsWhitewater City Market—4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater. Visit downtownwhitewater.com/visit-downtown/whitewater-city-market.LibrariesMaria's Story: Portrait of Life with an Eating Disorder—6-7 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.BingoBingo—6-8 p.m., VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville.Senior centersBeloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., beginners line dancing; 10 a.m., line dancing; 12:30 p.m., cribbage, closed bridge; 1 p.m., bridge/lynch.Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 1 p.m., bingo.Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 9 a.m., yoga; 9:30 a.m., Coffee Hour; 10:30 a.m., Gentle Fit; 12:30 p.m., bingo.The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 8 a.m., dance aerobics; 9:15 a.m., Strong Women; 1 p.m., sheepshead, bridge, coloring group, euchre, Quilt Club.Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise, ping pong; 9 a.m., beginners quilting, ceramic; 9:30 a.m., line dancing; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11:30 a.m., Hotdog Lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting.Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8 a.m., pickleball; 10 a.m., yoga; 11 a.m., blood pressure check; 12:30 p.m., sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie.