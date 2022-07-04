Libraries
Babies in the Library—9:30-10:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Develop early literacy skills with this interactive storytime.
Free lunch in Library Park—11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and run by the Janesville School District. Lunch must be eaten in library park. Lunch not available on July 4. Visit hedbergpublic library.org.
Pajama Storytime—6-7 p.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Lively, interactive storytime.
Community
Milton House tours—10 a.m.-3 p.m., Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Milton. Walk-in tours are welcomed.
Lincoln-Tallman House tours—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Tours begin on the hour and are available by appointment.
Rock Aqua Jays water ski show—7-9 p.m., Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Free water ski show.
Exhibits
Star Wars Exhibit: “The Nostalgia Awakens”—10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rock County Historical Society, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Local exhibit.
Health & Safety
Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop—1-3:30 p.m., Walworth County Dept of Health & Human Services, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn. Sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County and Aurora Health Care.
Arts & Crafts
Artrageous Wednesday—5-8 p.m., Rock County Historical Society, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Presented by the Rock County Historical Society and Lincoln-Tallman House.
Gaming Events & Tournaments
Trivia Night—7-8:30 p.m., Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville. Join us on Wednesday nights for a trivia game featuring 20 questions from any and all subject matter—sports, entertainment, history, geography, and science. Call 608-607-0037.
Senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., morning stretch; 9:45 a.m., easy stretch yoga; 10 a.m., Chicks with Sticks; 12:30 p.m., shuffleboard, closed bridge; 1 p.m., mahjong, theater.
Clinton Senior Center—508 Front St., Clinton. 1 p.m., bingo.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 8:30 a.m., foot clinic, TOPS; 12:30 p.m., Bunco.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 9 a.m., chair yoga, foot clinic, Zumba gold; 11 a.m., writing group; 11:30 a.m., men’s cooking; 12:30 p.m., Phase 10 card game.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise; 9 a.m., ceramics; 9:30 a.m., clogging, B.V. Band, dominoes, Big D Art; 11 a.m., canasta; 12:15 p.m., special event; 1 p.m., tai chi, mahjong, leather tooling.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8 a.m., pickleball; 9 a.m., indoor walking; 9:15 a.m., Janesville Shopping; 12:30 p.m., pickleball; 1 p.m., sign language.