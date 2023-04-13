Local / Community
Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting — 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, Palmer Road, Lake Geneva. Program features Apex Family Chiropractic. For more information, call 480-463-6782 or Ludy LaBianco at 262-245-6792.
Science, Health & Medicine
2023 UW-Madison Science Expeditions Campus Open House — April 14-16, 2023 — 1 p.m.- April 16, 3 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Madison’s Campus, Madison. 3-day Open House for members of our community to participate in free, family friendly, interactive science based activities on UW-Madison’s campus. Come join the fun!. 571-294-5689.
Theatre
”The Drunkard” — 7:30-10:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. Presented by UW-Whitewater at Rock County. Admission is free. For more information, call 608-931-1144 or email dcbitter@me.com.
Running
Virtual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health — 12 a.m.- June 3, 11:59 p.m., Anywhere USA, Anywhere. The virtual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health Series is a five kilometer virtual run/walk that occurs in each of the fifty U.S. states over fifty consecutive days. The series supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to make the world a better place for those suffering from ill mental health. Funds raised through this flagship event are utilized to: Increase awareness of ill mental health Reduce stigma Address the shortage of affordable care Emphasize the importance of physical exercise and emotional wellness in maintaining mental health and overall wellbeing Fund research Focus on underserved communities such as veterans, minorities and those suffering from addiction Join our movement and make mental health a priority in YOUR community! We encourage families to run/walk together and to make that easy, kids 12 and under participate for free. Please note that all participants must register, regardless of age, and youth must be accompanied by an adult. Event T-shirts are not included with free participation but are available for purchase. Tickets $35.
Senior centers
Beloit Senior Center—631 Bluff St., Beloit. 7:30 a.m., billiards; 8:30 a.m., stretch class; 9 a.m., tai chi; 10 a.m., movie; 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, closed bridge.
Creekside Place—102 Maple St., Evansville. 9 a.m., Strong Women; 10 a.m., Women’s Coffee Hour; 10:30 a.m., Appel Ins-Medicare Info.
The Gathering Place—715 Campus St., Milton. 8 a.m., dance aerobics, pool players; 10 a.m., ukulele jam session, walking; 1 p.m., Diamond painting, stain glass.
Janesville Senior Center—69 S. Water St., Janesville. 8 a.m., pool; 8:30 a.m., exercise; 9:30 a.m., clogging, knitting, chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., drawing and painting, journaling.
Whitewater Senior Center—504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater. 8 a.m., pickleball; 9 a.m., indoor walking; 10 a.m., sewing; 12:30 p.m., pickleball.
