Brown bag Bible study -- 12-1 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. For women and girls age 13 and older. Bring a lunch or get one during the meeting. Call (608) 757-8300.
Libraries
Stay-Home Storytime -- 9:30-10:30 a.m., Lake Geneva. Visit Lake Geneva Public Library's Youth Services Facebook page or call 262-249-5299 for more information.
Fridays with Friends -- 10-10:30 a.m., Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville. Includes songs, stories and early literacy activities. Registration is required by calling 608-758-6585 or visiting hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
Storytime -- 10-11 a.m., Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., Clinton. Children age 5 and under must have a parent or caregiver present during programs. Call 608-676-5569.
Card games -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Preschool story and craft time -- 11-11:30 a.m., Orfordville Library, 519 E. Beloit St., Orfordville. Call (608) 879-9229.
Exhibits
Ribordy Family Art exhibition -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Featuring work by Jim Ribordy, Jo Ribordy-Christofferson, Amy Ribordy Reese, Bailey Reese, Zach Hubner-Schorsch and Phillip Schorsch.
Games
Bingo -- 4 p.m., Janesville Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m. Cash prizes and snacks will be available. For more information, visit the organization's Facebook page or call 608-752-0809.