Obituaries and death notices for Sept. 2, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David E. ChurchWillis B. CrossAnnice Y. HoskinsJohn Irving SyversonKenneth M. "Ken" Thomason SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Intermodal rail site at JATCO property could be start of larger development Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant Janesville hopes to get four elementary schools added to National Register of Historic Places Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form