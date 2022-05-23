Obituaries and death notices for May 24, 2022 May 23, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Craig “Gramps” AarstadJean A. FarrisHerbert L. “Herb” GrippenEdward J. GritznerDianne (Sanders) HannaRichard Allen PassonLuAnne (Teer) PearceBertha A. (Kennedy) QuinceStarr RookAmy B. SquiresLynette Ann (Falk) WagmanMichael L. Wetenkamp SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Death notices for May 20, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form