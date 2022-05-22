Obituaries and death notices for May 23, 2022 May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crag "Gramps" AarstadMary K. (Rehm) AntonAllen E. "Bud" FarringtonJean A. FarrisJames D. FranklinFloyd A. HayesJeannine D. KakuskeJoyce M. LeahyThomas L. LindemannMarian M. "Sis" MalluDoreen M. McDonaldMichael W. McQuadeMarlene MounceSandra "Sandy" ThompsonTad M. Tucker Sr. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Sheriff's office: Milton man arrested in Janesville for suspected sixth OWI offense after driving 103 mph Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form