Obituaries and death notices for May 13, 2022 May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beverly E. BunkerDonald E. DeBaereIrene O. EastmanDaniel “Itch” GregurichHerbert GrippenDonald MullikinRheta NippleJean L. (Vick) ScheidRandy Lee SchultzKarl F. ThomSandra Denise “Sandy” ThompsonSamantha L. Troon SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form