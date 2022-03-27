Obituaries and death notices for March 28, 2022 Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Raymond J. “Ray” Bouton Jr.James ColoresTimothy S. DavisRuth Ann DuffyJean L. EllisDon G. GiesDavid “Dave” HanewallBetty R. HeinLinda Beth MartinEdith “Marie” PotterJames F. “Jim” ReuterskioldJoyce E. (McCaffrey) RichardsDaryl E. ThompsonGeorge Wynant “Butch” TimblinMary S. Vander PalBetsy A. WelterCarl D. Wendt SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins For $1, city of Janesville could buy former Sears store for proposed ice arena Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash City of Janesville applying for state grant to help build new west-side pedestrian trails Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form