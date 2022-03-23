Obituaries and death notices for March 24, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy S. DavisMelody R. “Mel” (Hartin) JohnsonMyone JohnsonLaurie Kant-HullSally A. OlsonMary Vander PalBobbie Lee Wagman SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Death notices for March 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form