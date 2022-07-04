Obituaries and death notices for July 5, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald C. AndersonJoan E. (Schmidt) DeeKimberly Kay DorseyLeRoy “Pete” ForsytheCharlotte F. FrodlJames L. GarbePaul A. JacobsonJose M. LugoRobert “Bob” MasechWendy R. (Anderson) OrenGreydon Hunter PelkeyCharles ReuterDolores J. RohloffVelma Jean ScheppaThomas John SuchanekMarilyn Virginia WaldsmithDonna R. WelshGary Allen Wright SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Janesville looks to 'right-size' Ice Arena project Janesville man arrested for third OWI in three months Beloit man shot off at least 75 bullets in alleged trailer park homicide attempt 18-year-old Janesville man arrested in Bond Park shooting Death notices for June 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form