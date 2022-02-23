Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 24, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Curtis BieleGlenn A. MankeArthur OlsenElizabeth "Penny" PattersonJulie R. (Turner) Quade SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form