Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elmer James AhrensFred E. ChurchDonald W. "Don" DeWittJacinda "Jacie" FenskeSally Joan GiffordNatalie Elizabeth GolzThomas W. HillebrandArleen B. KrohnDebra Ann "Debbie" (Martin) LazarczykMary Andrea "Andy" LovelandRichard A. MueheJohn C. OlstadCalvin Roger PerkinsNorman "Norm" PierceCarlton R. RoehrdanzFrederick L. Zweifel SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form