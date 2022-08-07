Obituaries and death notices for Aug. 8, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret Sue (Manogue) AhrensWilliam E. BoyetteJoseph Ray BrownRita A. (Koeberl) ClarkJoshua J. DevlinJames Alan EgerstafferJodene M. “Jody” FolstadDorothy A. JacobsonJeanne Anne KitsonDonald W. LarsonMinnie Mae McBrideAlan R. MilandTerry L. PopeDaniel R. RosenbaumSusan I. SangerBeverly Sanwick SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Death notices for Aug. 1, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 2, 2022 On cloud nine: Van Galder claims record-tying ninth city golf championship Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form