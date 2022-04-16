Incorrect Brewers score appeared on front page Apr 16, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because of an editing error, an item on Page 1A Friday gave the wrong final score of Thursday's Brewers game. The Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-1 on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form