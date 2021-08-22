MILTON
Cayden Zajac certainly got his kicks in Milton’s season-opening football game Friday night.
And then some.
The Red Hawks’ senior quarterback converted three extra-point kicks, passed for a two-point conversion—and, oh yeah, threw for two touchdowns—as Milton rolled past Fort Atkinson, 29-0.
Zack Bothun opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the first quarter on his way to a team-best rushing total of 83 yards on eight carries. Later in the first, Jack Campion ran 7 yards for Milton’s second score.
With 2 minutes, 59 seconds left before halftime, Zajac connected with senior wide receiver Gage Haske for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Late in the third quarter, Zajac threw to junior receiver Garrett Bladl for a 31-yard score.
Zajac completed five of 10 passes for 125 yards on the night. The Red Hawks’ defense held Fort Atkinson to 140 total yards of offense and seven first downs, led by Alec Courtier’s 44 yards rushing and Carson Baker’s 44 yards passing.
MILTON 29, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson 0 0 0 0 — 0 Milton 15 7 7 0 — 29
Scoring summary: M—Zack Bothun 4 run (Cayden Zajak kick). M—Jack Campion 7 run (Noah Berberich pass from Zajac). M—Gage Haske 80 pass from Zajak (Zajac kick). M—Garrett Bladl 31 pass from Zajac (Zajac kick).
Statistics: First downs—FA 7, M 11. Rushes—FA 32-96, M 26-131. Yards passing—FA 44, M 126. Passes—FA 10-5-1; M 10-5-1. Fumbles—FA 1-0, M 0-0. Penalties—FA 7-50, M 5-50.
Cardinals impress in win over Tide
EDGERTON—The Brodhead/Juda football team made an auspicious season debut Friday night, scoring five first-half touchdowns on its way to a 39-0 victory over Edgerton.
The Cardinals’ defensive line stopped Edgerton’s running game cold for a grand total of minus-38 yards on 18 attempts, and the Crimson Tide managed 49 total yards.
Brodhead/Juda senior quarterback Cole Hoesly completed all six of his passes for 117 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Gunner Boegli midway through the second quarter. Also for the Cardinals, senior Gage Boegli scored on runs of 5 and 39 yards, junior Aidyn Vondra returned a punt 64 yards for a score, and sophomore Blake Matthys produced scoring runs of 7 and 10 yards.
Edgerton senior quarterback Aydan Hanson completed seven of 20 passes for 87 yards.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, EDGERTON 0
Brod./Juda 18 14 7 0 — 39
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary: BrJ—Gage Boegli 4 run (run failed). BrJ—Aiden Vondra 64 punt return (pass failed). BrJ—Gage Boegli 39 run (run failed). BrJ—Blake Matthys 6 run (Cole Hoesly kick), 10:20. BrJ—Gunner Boegli 34 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Matthys 10 run (Hoesly kick).
Statistics: First downs—BrJ 19, E 5. Rushes—BrJ 38-203, E 18-(minus-38). Yards passing—BrJ 117, E 87. Passes—BrJ 6-6-0; E 20-7-1. Fumbles—BrJ 1-0, E 1-0. Penalties—BrJ 4-40, E 2-15.
Blue Devils prevail in overtime
REEDSBURG—Chase Maves delivered the wow factor Friday night, but Evansville’s defense provided the game-winning stop that gave the Blue Devils a 34-33 overtime victory over Reedsburg.
On the first possession of overtime, Maves completed his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a 34-yard throw to senior Trevor Bahrs. Sophomore Wyatt Klitzman kicked the extra point.
Reedsburg scored on its overtime possession, as quarterback Bryant Yanke delivered his third 1-yard touchdown run of the night. But the Beavers’ attempt at a game-winning, two-point conversion was turned back to end the game.
Maves completed 14 of 23 passes for 385 yards, including scoring throws of 89 and 46 yards to Bahrs, who finished with five catches for 220 yards.
Maves also threw fourth-quarter scoring passes of 20 yards to Grayden Geske and 17 yards to Caleb Maguigad, helping Evansville erase a 27-14 deficit.
Griffen Elder scored two rushing touchdowns for Reedsburg.
EVANSVILLE 34, REEDSBURG 33 (OT)
Evansville 6 18 0 13 7 — 34
Reedsburg 7 14 6 0 6 — 0
Scoring summary: E—Trevor Bahrs 89 pass from Chase Maves (pass failed). R—Griffen Elder 1 run (Jack Campbell kick). R—Elder 1 run (Campbell kick). E—Bahrs 46 pass from Maves (Caleb Maguigad run). R—Bryant Yanke 1 run (Campbell kick). R—Yanke 1 run (kick failed). E—Grayden Geske 20 pass from Maves (Wyatt Klitzman kick). E—Maguigad 17 pass from Maves (run failed). E—Bahrs 34 pass from Maves (Klitzman kick). R—Yanke 1 run (run failed).
Statistics: First downs—E 13, R 28. Rushes—E 19-38, R 55-232. Yards passing—E 385, R 136. Passes—E 23-14-0; R 28-13-1. Fumbles—E 1-0, R 3-1. Penalties—E 6-45, R 4-20.
Clinton gets late stop to deny New Glarus/Monticello
NEW GLARUS—The Clinton defense turned back a two-point conversion attempt in the late going Friday night to preserve a 27-26 victory over New Glarus-Monticello.
The Cougars turned around a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter when Dorian Phillips returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Abel Espinoza delivered a two-point conversion for a 27-20 lead.
Late in the game, Ethan Friedrich caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Max Marty to set up the game-deciding conversion play.
Espinoza also rushed for touchdowns of 4, 81 and 2 yards for Clinton. For the Glarner Knights, Marty threw for 287 yards, including touchdown passes of 15 yards to Nate Brandes and 50 yards to Jack Parman. He also ran for a 5-yard score.
CLINTON 27, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 26
Clinton 7 6 6 8 — 27
New Glar/Mo. 0 6 8 12 — 26
Scoring summary: C—Abel Espinoza 4 run (Espinoza kick). C—Espinoza 81 run (kick failed). NGM—Nate Brandes 15 pass from Max Marty (kick failed). NGM-Jack Parman 50 pass from Marty (Layton Mihlbauer pass from Marty). C—Espinoza 2 run (kick failed). NGM—Marty 5 run (run failed). C—Dorian Phillips 70 run (Espinoza run). NGM—Ethan Friedrich 15 pass from Marty (pass failed).
Statistics: First downs—C 12, NGM 14. Rushes—NGM 24-54. Yards passing—NGM 287. Passes—NGM 30-19-2. Fumbles—NGM 0-0. Penalties—C 3-30, NGM 10-80.
Elks ride defense to win in home opener
ELKHORN—A pair of second-quarter touchdowns broke an early tie, and the Elkhorn football team rode its defense the rest of the way to a 20-7 victory over New Berlin West on Friday night.
Ryan Burns caught a 15-yard pass from Ethan Esch early in the second quarter for the go-ahead score, and Tyler Etten scored from 12 yards out on the Elks’ next possession.
Connor Lom opened the Elkhorn scoring with a 1-yard TD run.
Elkhorn produced 345 yards of offense, including 267 yards on 42 rushing attempts, and notched 18 first downs. Etten totaled 111 yards on 17 carries and Lom added 83 on 13 attempts.
ELKHORN 20, NEW BERLIN WEST 7
New Berlin W. 7 0 0 0 — 7
Elkhorn 7 13 0 0 — 20
Scoring summary: E—Connor Lom 1 run (Samuel Woolever kick). NBW—Sam Susek 2 run (Matthew Sundararajan kick). E—Ryan Burns 15 pass from Ethan Esch (Woolever kick). E—Etten 12 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—NBW 9, E 18. Rushes—NBW 37-103, E 42-267. Yards passing—NBW 56, E 78. Passes—NBW 6-3-1; E 7-3-1. Fumbles—NBW 1-0, E 2-2. Penalties—NBW 3-20, E 4-25.
Johnson Creek rolls over Parkview/Albany
JOHNSON CREEK—The Johnson Creek football team scored every which way—and often—on its way to a 61-16 victory over visiting Orfordville Parkview/Albany on Friday night.
Sam Schwengels rushed for 58 yards for Parkview/Albany, which scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters but fell behind 41-8 at halftime and 54-8 after three quarters.
For Johnson Creek, Isaac Hartz started at quarterback and threw for a 60-yard score, rushed 15 yards for another, and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD.
Dylan Bredlow then replaced Hartz under center and threw for a 42-yard score, rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards and returned a punt for a 69-yard TD.
Also for Creek, Austin Pernat returned an interception 8 yards for a score, and Silas Hartz had a 1-yard scoring run.
JOHNSON CREEK 61, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 16
Park/Alb. 0 8 0 8 — 16 johns. Creek 21 20 13 7 — 61