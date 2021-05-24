Maybe the world has always been like this, but truth in today’s world seems to be in a state of confusion. Opinions are accepted as truth and in many cases are supported only by generalizations and a disregard for the facts by people who are in positions of trust.
Objective reality could be in deep peril, fostered by social media, bickering between political parties and the lack of courage on the part of some of our leaders who understand what is happening and refuse to speak out against it. Some members of the Republican Party, including Rep. Bryan Steil, would have us believe that the November election was fraudulent and the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not caused by the dissemination of falsehoods.
In deciding whether or not we should have the vaccine, should we believe Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose evidence is based on scientific research, or President Donald Trump, who suggested that drinking bleach might be the answer?
In 1943, George Orwell, author of "1984," said:
“Nazi theory indeed specifically denies that such a thing as 'the truth' exists. ... The implied objective of this line of thought is a nightmare world in which the Leader, or some ruling clique, controls not only the future but the past. If the Leader says of such and such an event, 'It never happened' – well, it never happened. If he says that two and two are five – well, two and two are five. This prospect frightens me much more ..."
ED TIMMER
Janesville