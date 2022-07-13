MINNEAPOLIS
Back tightness.
When the Milwaukee Brewers announced Christian Yelich had been scratched from the lineup Tuesday night, the cause for concern stemming from those words was understandable. It sure sounded awfully familiar to an issue that has been problematic for Yelich in the past.
But by the time Wednesday morning rolled around, Yelich, while not yet back in the lineup for the day game against the Minnesota Twins, was feeling much better and optimistic about lacing them back up during the Brewers' four-game series with San Francisco over the weekend.
“Yeah, it's doing better today. So we'll see how it goes. We'll work on it and try and get a little better today,” Yelich said. “I haven't talked to ‘Couns’ today about it. I'm still trying to get it going. I don't know if it's ready to go in a game or not. We're kind of trying to figure that out right now.”
Unlike last year, when a lower-back injury — different than the grab Yelich felt in his mid-back while doing activation exercises Tuesday afternoon — landed him on the injured list in May and he was limited to a career-low 117 games due to a myriad of injuries, the outfielder entered the week leading the Brewers with 84 games played. He had been able to avoid missing consecutive games while mixing in occasional off-days for maintenance.
“I was doing a better job of staying on the field,” Yelich said. “Obviously, I've had to manage this thing over the years. It's frustrating when it pops up. We kept it in a pretty good place, stayed on it. I was just kind of getting loose and (my back) decided that that was enough. It just kind of tightened up and I could feel it grab and go, and once that happens, it's a wrap.
“It's a different spot than it usually is, though, which is good. So I don't think this one will be a long time by any means, which is good news. Not like last year.”
Yelich on his performance this season
Yelich went on to speak candidly on a variety of topics, including his 2022 season, which certainly has seen him perform better than he did in 2021 but still not quite be the impact bat the Brewers need in their offense.
He is batting .250 with a .345 on-base percentage and .383 slugging percentage. He also has an OPS+ of 107 and has been worth 1.7 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference. Last season, Yelich posted an OPS+ of 102 and WAR of 1.2.
In the first season of a seven-year, $188.5 million extension, that type of production, while certainly useful in Milwaukee’s lineup as constructed, hasn’t quite lived up to what the Brewers would have hoped for. And that’s something Yelich acknowledges.
“It can be better, for sure,” he said. “I know I'm not doing as well as probably what's expected of me. But I'm trying to find a way to contribute. You just do the best you can, you know? Whether it's in the leadoff spot, getting on base, trying to create runs and contribute in any way possible.
“I don't know; I still feel like it hasn't all-the-way been there, but it's been decent. I wouldn't say it's been bad, but I wouldn't say it's been good, either. It's kind of just finding a way. You've just gotta keep going.”
A mixed bag, as Yelich alluded to, is the best way to describe his season. While hoping for a return of the MVP-level production of 2018-19 is likely casting too high of aspirations at this point, there have been some underlying signs that Yelich can be a significant offensive contributor.
Yelich’s average exit velocity still ranks in the top 20% of the league and his hard-hit percentage is nearly equal to what it was in 2019 when he was the MVP frontrunner before fracturing his kneecap in September. He still displays excellent strike zone recognition and has one of the league’s better swinging strike rates.
The power numbers are still down, and that plays the largest part in Yelich not being where he would like offensively. His isolated slugging, which measures a player’s raw power by subtracting batting average from slugging percentage, is just .133. That ranks 12th on the Brewers and only Omar Narváez, Lorenzo Cain and Jonathan Davis have lower marks among players with at least 20 plate appearances. Yelich is tied for seventh on the team with eight homers.
Move to leadoff has been a positive
Yelich leads the team in hits, runs, walks and stolen bases. That type of production is more conducive to that of a leadoff hitter, which, fittingly, is where Yelich has been hitting exclusively since June 8 when Brewers manager Craig Counsell moved him there.
In 29 starts atop the order, he is batting .289 (33 for 114) with a .391 on-base percentage. His OPS at leadoff is .803 compared to just .651 hitting third, where he made 51 starts earlier in the year.
“I feel like what I have done a good job of this year is getting on base,” Yelich said. “I can run and can create things on the bases. I feel like that spot is conducive to that. And then kind of just wherever it comes up throughout the game, you come up in certain spots, there's two outs and a guy on, or you get on with two outs and can kind of create some stuff.
"There's certain spots that the more you do it, you kind of have a feel for the game; times to run, times not to run, just things like that.”
Whether from a mental rejuvenation or simply finding himself in a better groove offensively, Yelich has benefited from leading off.
“Honestly, I’ve really enjoyed it. It's been nice,” he said. “Especially on the road, I think it's cool to start a major-league game. That's pretty cool.”
Yelich’s season is something of a microcosm of the Brewers offense this year. Good but not great. Solid yet leaving something to be desired.
Milwaukee ranks 10th in runs per game and ninth in team OPS overall, but against teams with a winning record the Brewers are just 24th in OPS.
“We probably haven't done as well as we would have liked on offense,” Yelich said. “There's been moments, I think. There's been some stretches. You're gonna have stretches where it's not going well for you, no matter what kind of team you're on.
“...We have to kind of just bear down on the little things and try and create runs in a different way besides just the home run ball. Like, the home run ball is great, but when you don't hit home runs, you have to be able to create runs in other ways.
“Guys are aware of it, we understand. But we just have to do a better job of executing. And we will.”