Royals Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich scores past Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier during the third inning on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Milwaukee.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE—Christian Yelich homered in the first inning and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third as the Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Sunday.

Brice Turang added a three-run shot and Mike Brosseau also homered as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep.

