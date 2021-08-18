On paper, conference realignment can be practical and serve the best interests of high school football programs.
But giving final regards to traditions and decades-old rivalries is much more difficult.
For Delavan-Darien, which is entering its final season in the Southern Lakes Conference before moving to the Rock Valley, there is one more chance to earn bragging rights against rival Elkhorn and settle scores against former coaches Steve Tenhagen at Burlington and Keiya Square at Wilmot.
The Comets are also transitioning from their trademark spread offense to a smash-mouth running attack under first-year coach Nate Wallman. The former Janesville Parker assistant coach learned his craft under longtime Viking coach Joe Dye.
“While coaches have come and gone at Delavan, the school still produces talent,” Wallman said. “We’ll have a completely different dynamic on offense, but the kids are all in with the changes. We’re looking to change the culture and the attitude in the program.”
Fans will get their first glance at the new Comets when they open the season Thursday night at Milwaukee Hamilton.
Delavan-Darien indeed has enthusiasm for the many changes with 55 players on the roster, and with 12 seniors looking to turn things around after a winless 2020 campaign.
“We were close in some games last year, but we’re going to hang much on the scores last year,” Wallman said. “They will have success that we will be able to gauge. We’re hoping to see baby steps from the early hard work.”
The revamped Comet offense will feature a zone blocking scheme anchored by senior tackles Erik Cesarz and senior Logan Hermann.
“Erik and Logan will lead by example on the line,” Wallman said. “It we balance the outside of the line with two good tackles, then we can bring the guards and center in and shape them in the way we want.”
The talented tackles will also protect sophomore quarterback Neil Janssen. Joining Janssen in the backfield is fullback Calvin Lumkes, who is moving over from tight end. Lumkes will be lead blocking for a trio of running backs that include Griffin Struck, senior Zachary Metcalf, and sophomore Alex Papcke.
“I like to bring more power to the game and run the ball,” Wallman said. “I’ve adopted some of Dye’s philosophies and taken them into my own scheme.”
Wallman wants to establish the run to force teams to the load the box with defenders and then take advantage with his passing attack. Senior wide receivers Eli Stickney and Logan Mortlock will have important roles in the passing game. The Comets will rotate Parker transfer Conner Wallman, Alton Wilmer, and Parker Krablean at tight end.
While the offensive scheme is changing, Wallman will continue to utilize the same 4-2-5 defense.
The linebacking corps figures to be the strength of the defense with second-team all-conference Cesarz and honorable mention all-conference Papcke returning. Metcalf also figures to earn a starting linebacker spot.
Lumkes returns at defensive end with Wallman manning the other side of the line.
Owen Chelminiak returns at strong safety, while 3-year starter Mortlock is the top cornerback on the team.
“Beyond Chelminiak and Mortlock, we don’t have a lot set,” Wallman said. “We may lean on some sophomores back there.”
With his team rebuilding, Wallman will have just one season to learn the Lakes competition before shifting to the Rock Valley.
“We’re focused on this year and are not worried about Rock right now,” Wallman said. “My goal is for the Comets to be a team that our fans look forward to seeing each week.”
2021 DELAVAN-DARIEN SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Milwaukee Hamilton
Aug. 27 Lodi
Sept. 3 Wilmot
Sept. 10 at Elkhorn
Sept. 17 at Westosha Central
Sept. 24 Union Grove
Oct. 1 Burlington
Oct. 8 at Waterford
Oct. 15 at Lake Geneva Badger