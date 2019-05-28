Wrong name for man rescued after falling out of kayak
A story on Page 3A Saturday included an incorrect name for the man who was rescued from Badfish Creek after he couldn’t get back into his kayak.
The man’s name is Donn Trieloff.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 1, 2019 @ 4:08 pm
