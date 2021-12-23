World champ Nathan Chen looks ahead as Olympic push begins
Few if any athletes have had a run—well, a skate—like Nathan Chen since 2018.
Chen finished fifth in the men’s figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium.
Since then, Chen has taken gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships.
His stumble to third place at Skate America was a shock to the system—maybe not to Chen, but to the rest of the figure skating world.
“I haven’t really given it too much thought, just reflections what I could do better,” said Chen, who will go for a sixth national title in Nashville next month January at what amounts to the U.S. trials for February’s Beijing Olympics.
Since two-time Olympic winner Dick Button finished off a string of seven gold medals in 1952, no American male skater has won the way Chen has.
“That is going to be the same, whether or not I win. I will always look back on and think about what are things I did well, things I can improve on? What are things in the competition I didn’t love and what are things I loved in the competition? Those all sort of boil down into some actual steps I can talk with (coach Rafael Arutunian) and determine for the next competition.
“Every experience has been great so far, win or lose, throughout the season or through the past few seasons. Ultimately what it comes down to—even if a great skate happens or a bad skate happens—I don’t think wholesale changes should occur. Kind of just stick to your trends, stick to what you know how to do, keep pushing forward.
“When something happens it is really easy to think we have to scrap everything and start over, start from zero. That definitely is not the case. I am happy with where I am and excited to keep progressing forward.”
Chen, 22, has taken the men’s version of the sport to new heights. While artistry remains important in figure skating, and Chen has improved aesthetically each year, nearly all competitions are won with jumps. Quadruple jumps, to be specific.
And while Chen is still toying with the programs he’ll be using at nationals and perhaps in Beijing, all of them will be chock full of quads.
“I have had a pretty long stint of training from Skate Canada till now,” he said, referring to his victory the week after finishing third at Skate America. “But (I’m) looking forward to competing again.”