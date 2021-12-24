It’s no secret that sedan sales are struggling in the United States.
Like most brands these days, the hottest seller for Volkswagen is a crossover, not a car. VW is selling so many Tiguans and Atlases that it recently added a new crossover, the Taos, to flesh out its lineup.
Instead of abandoning the car market, though, VW has created an unusual sedan at the top of its lineup that many people have never heard of: the Arteon.
While it’s technically a sedan because of its four-door layout, the Arteon’s back end slopes downward like a sexy coupe. Even stranger, the pretty rear window lifts up hatchback-style to let you store cargo in back, almost like a crossover.
The end result is a gorgeous car that happens to be incredibly practical, too. I think it’s one of the most attractive new cars for sale today, drawing influence from design superstars like the Tesla Model S and Audi A5, both considerably more expensive than the mass-market VW.
To be sure, Volkswagen is positioning the Arteon at the pinnacle of its car lineup. Its starting price is roughly $37,000, which is about $10,000 more than the base Passat or twice the starting price of a Jetta.
Does it justify that price? Yes and no.
It offers a lot of space and style for the money, especially if you compare it to the luxury-brand competitors it most closely resembles. The cheapest Audi A5 will set you back an extra $5,000, while the Mercedes-Benz CLA costs a bit more than an Arteon but still sacrifices space. The Mercedes is several inches shorter, narrower and lower than the VW.
The content side, though, is where the Arteon struggles to differentiate itself.
Aside from the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, a brilliantly designed, customizable display behind the steering wheel that is basically the same system you find in pricey Audi models, the standard features are run-of-the-mill for a 2021 car. It has smartphone connectivity, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard equipment.
If you want more driver assistance features, you’ll need to pay for them. Radar cruise control and lane-keeping assist are upgrades.
Only one engine is available, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 268 horsepower. That’s enough to give the Arteon a premium feel when you step on the gas pedal, but it doesn’t have the six-cylinder smoothness and overwhelming sense of speed it would need to seriously compete as a luxury car.
It does have some luxurious options, though, including ventilated seats, heated rear seats, a massaging driver’s seat and flashy 20-inch wheels. You also can opt for all-wheel drive for better traction in hazardous weather.
Pricing starts at $36,995 for the base SE trim. The sporty-looking SEL R-Line is priced at $41,595 with front-wheel drive, or you can get it with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,800.
The SEL Premium R-Line tops the lineup at $46,995, including standard all-wheel drive.