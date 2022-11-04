The Genesis G80 might be the best luxury car bargain in the world at the moment.
Priced from $48,250—roughly the average transaction price for all new vehicles in the United States during this inflation-ravaged autumn, according to Kelley Blue Book—the G80 delivers far more comfort, refinement and sophistication than most cars for sale today.
Even if you ignore price, the cabin feels just as plush as the competitive models from Lexus, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The design is stunning in its details.
Soft, supple leather and solid construction leave a premium impression on every surface, while clean, sweeping lines on the door and dash are easy on the eyes. Its spacious cabin integrates the air vents, control knobs, large touchscreen, storage bins and door trim in a visually seamless way.
The result is a vehicle that, despite being packed with an array of gadgets and features, always seems simple to operate, something I can’t say about many luxury cars.
It also takes bolder steps than many of its rivals, something that helps the upstart Genesis brand get attention amid a field of entrenched competitors. Assertive exterior styling and the choice of a red leather interior shout to shoppers that luxury cars don’t have to be staid.
After being redesigned last year, the G80’s big news for 2022 is the introduction of a Sport model that deserves the name.
Every G80 Sport comes with the same basic configuration: a turbocharged, 375-horsepower V6 engine, all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and—perhaps most noteworthy of all—four-wheel steering.
While not exactly new, the ability to turn all four wheels is still unusual on today’s cars. At low speeds, below 37 mph in the G80’s case, this system turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions to tighten the turning radius. It makes the big, meaty G80 feel downright nimble in parking lots.
At higher speeds, it turns the wheels in the same direction to make the car feel more stable. Lane changes on the freeway are quick, effortless and sure-footed, no doubt helped by the G80’s outstanding suspension tuning, too.
While enthusiast drivers who want a raw, hard-edged feeling would prefer a BMW, the G80 Sport provides what more people are looking for: an excellent balance between comfort and performance. The suspension is taut enough to have fun in corners, but priority lies with straight-line highway comfort. It’s smooth without being numb, enjoyable without being harsh.
Styling also sets the Sport version apart with a unique grille and bumper design. Dark chrome finishes, black bezels and 20-inch wheels add to the sinister theme.
Inside, the Sport has a three-spoke steering wheel and the choice of several modern-looking options for the trim materials. Buyers can opt for genuine carbon fiber, real aluminum or a “diamond-patterned hybrid weaving” on the dash.
While I struggle to find fault with the G80 itself, one question I find myself asking is whether the Genesis name matters to image-conscious shoppers. As a relatively new brand launched by Hyundai, Genesis simply doesn’t have the name recognition or cachet of the more established luxury marques.
While the base G80 starts around $48,000 with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the V6-powered Sport starts at $63,700, which is still an impressive value for what you get. It drives a lot like cars I’ve tested in recent years that carry price tags of $90,000 or higher.
If Genesis keeps building vehicles this nice, I suspect any name recognition problems will solve themselves.