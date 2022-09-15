If you want the new-generation Land Cruiser, you’re out of luck. Toyota decided not to sell it in the United States.

If you’ve got enough funds, though, you can buy it in a slightly different guise as the Lexus LX 600. While it isn’t being sold with a Toyota badge anymore, the LX is essentially the all-new global Land Cruiser wrapped up in a shinier package.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you