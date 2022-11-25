This week I’m driving one of America’s most audacious and controversial new vehicles, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.
I recognize that most people reading this have already formed their own opinions before I write a word about it.
If you think it’s a monumental achievement in engineering and a showcase of American ingenuity that points to where tomorrow’s automotive industry is headed, you’re absolutely right.
If you think it’s an expensive eco-tech experiment that can be frustrating to use and is outperformed by cheaper gas- or diesel-powered trucks, you’re also absolutely right.
After driving a Lightning for a week and experiencing firsthand all the highs and lows of a battery-powered truck, the overwhelming feeling I have is one of polarization, perhaps more than any other vehicle I’ve driven in two decades of weekly test drives.
On one hand, the F-150 Lightning is phenomenal to drive. It’s even quicker than the mind-bending Raptor, has a cabin with Rolls-Royce silence and can provide power to an entire house after a natural disaster. It’s absolutely brilliant.
On the other hand, it’s an electric truck in a country that is woefully unprepared for EVs.
Searching for functional fast chargers on long drives this week made me thankful for the Lightning’s excellent sound insulation that prevents passersby from hearing all the curse words that are being shouted inside it.
It also has another obvious downside: it’s not that great at truck stuff.
While the F-150 Lightning is rated to tow an impressive 10,000 pounds when you check the right boxes, its real-world range is dramatically shortened when hauling loads. Motor Trend’s testing showed a range of just 115 miles with a light trailer, 100 miles with a middleweight load and a measly 90 miles with a heavy trailer.
For everyday driving, though, there’s no truck I’d rather be in.
It’s hard to find superlatives strong enough to accurately describe how great this truck feels from the driver’s seat. It’s so fast, so silent and so comfortable that it makes me wonder why anybody would want to commute in a gas-powered truck ever again.
And assuming the owner keeps it charged up in their garage every night, it also eliminates the biggest downside of pickups. You don’t have to spend a fortune on gas or waste time at the pump filling it up.
As much as the “weak at truck stuff” downside bothers me, the “never go to the gas station” upside makes me want one.
Again, it’s polarizing.
For the right driver in the right situation, the F-150 Lightning makes a lot of sense. It’s an amazing vehicle to drive on its own merits, even if you sidestep all the claimed Earth-friendly selling points.
With a max range of more than 300 miles and the ability to help your friends move furniture and pick up big loads of mulch at Home Depot in the spring, it does the job I suspect 90 percent of light-duty pickup drivers need. And it does so without burning a drop of gasoline.
At the same time, with restrictive towing range limitations and an acute lack of DC fast charging infrastructure in today’s America, it’s clear that internal combustion isn’t going away soon, either.
Pricing for the 2023 F-150 Lightning starts at $51,974 for the work-oriented Pro model and tops out at $96,874 for the luxurious Platinum.