The Toyota Corolla has a well-earned reputation for being reliable, efficient, comfortable and affordable.
Still, it lacks one thing: the crossover layout that most of today’s family-car buyers are looking for.
The new Corolla Cross solves that problem.
Based heavily on the tried-and-true Corolla’s platform, it follows the familiar crossover formula by offering a higher ride, taller cabin, spacious cargo area with a lift gate in back and available all-wheel drive.
It results in a vehicle that is exactly what one would expect from a crossover with the Corolla name.
New for 2022, it checks the most important boxes for the vast majority of today’s car shoppers but—just like the Corolla sedan—doesn’t necessarily inspire emotion from the driver’s seat.
If you want thrills, buy a sports car.
If you want a comfortable ride and good fuel economy, though, the Corolla Cross delivers in spades.
Its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine makes 169 horsepower, enough for adequate acceleration when coupled to a continuously variable transmission, your only choice.
It shines brightly at the fuel pump, though. My all-wheel-drive tester was rated for 29 mpg in city driving and 32 on the highway. Those numbers are slightly better with front-wheel drive but nowhere near as good as the Corolla sedan’s 40-mpg highway figure using the same size engine.
What the Cross sacrifices in fuel economy it gains in practicality.
The AWD version has a whopping 8 inches of ground clearance, enough to make it surprisingly useful driving off pavement. Its hatchback-style cargo area offers up to 25.5 cubic feet of space, too.
Rear-seat legroom is tight compared to some of its competitors, but front-seat comfort is above average for this class. The softly sprung suspension helps with the cushy feeling.
As a whole, the Corolla name has long been more about delivering a good value than anything else. The Corolla Cross lives up to that reputation with a long list of standard safety and technology systems.
No-cost features, even on the base model, include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, a 7-inch multimedia display, LED headlights, keyless entry and an exhaustive list of driver assistance goodies in the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 package.
That means even the base L model comes with features most competitors charge extra for, including radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and the ability to read road signs. It’s impressive high-tech capability for the money.
It also looks handsome for the price. To my eyes, the current Toyota-brand face looks much better on the front of crossovers than it does on sedans. The Corolla Cross offers the same upright, SUV-like, mildly aggressive stance that all of today’s hottest selling vehicles share.
Pricing starts at $22,445 for the value-oriented L grade, the one that tempts me the most.
The more full-featured LE starts at $24,795, while the XLE tops the lineup at $26,575 before options.