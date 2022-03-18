Ford is now offering its popular Tremor off-road package in the nation’s best-selling vehicle, the F-150 pickup.
Off-road capability is nothing new in the F-150, of course. Even the base 4x4 model is built for some abuse, and the FX4 package has long offered a beefed-up suspension for those who need it on rocky trails, remote farms or ranches.
The Tremor takes things to a new level, though, with more capability than the FX4 and a different, more assertive look to go with it.
It’s built around a unique suspension that offers more ground clearance and travel in front and back. It comes standard with a locking rear differential, and you can opt for a Torsen differential up front. On high trim levels, you also get a torque-on-demand transfer case that sends power to the correct wheels in any given situation, similar to the mind-blowing way the F-150 Raptor scrambles for grip.
In fact, the Tremor could almost be called the Raptor Lite. That’s how it feels from the driver’s seat with a commanding presence, outstanding grip on loose dirt and an ability to soak up brutal bumps and ruts without breaking a sweat.
Like the Raptor, it’s surprisingly comfortable over the road, too, with an impressively quiet, supple highway ride compared to off-road pickups from just a few years ago.
It even looks the part. It has Raptor-like bash plate up front to protect the mechanical gear along with running boards mounted up high to prevent damage over boulders.
A color Ford calls Active Orange is sprinkled all over the Tremor, both inside and out. I think it draws attention without looking too juvenile, a narrow tightrope on which to balance.
One of the F-150’s greatest strengths—and the reason it sells in such huge numbers—is that it’s designed from the ground up for real-life jobs, something that looks different for every buyer.
On the Tremor package, that means adding utilitarian touches such as a spot for six auxiliary switches built into the overhead console for buyers to customize. Owners can use these switches to run winches, lights, radios or air compressors, for example.
It’s also available with one of the most attention-getting and practical features to hit the pickup market in years: Ford’s ProPower Onboard electric generator.
Essentially doing the job of a portable generator, the ProPower system with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 can offer 2 kilowatts of power for portable devices—or powering home appliances in a natural disaster.
It’s also great for tailgating at football games. Ford claims the system can power an electric heater, TV, portable speakers, miniature refrigerator and a blender at the same time.
The Tremor also doesn’t skimp on towing or payload capacity. It’s rated to tow up to 10,900 pounds and can haul up to 1,885 pounds of payload in the bed.
Pricing for the Tremor starts at $49,505. Dollar-wise, that slots it about midway between the base F-150 at roughly $30,000 and the all-conquering Raptor at nearly $70,000.