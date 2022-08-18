HAM_220819_GAS_PRICES01
A bus driver fills up at a gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Aug. 11. While fuel prices are still historically high, they have fallen below $4 a gallon in some regions of the country, bringing inflation relief to millions of Americans who depend on their cars for work and other activities.

 Tribune News Service

For nearly 60 straight days, drivers have seen a steady drop in gasoline prices—something that seemed unfathomable earlier in the summer when the average price nationally approached $5 a gallon.

The national average dipped below $4 Thursday for the first time since March, according to AAA.

