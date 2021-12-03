JEFFERSON
A Fort Atkinson woman, charged in Jefferson County Court with killing a dog that she was training, entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to one felony count of mistreatment of an animal causing death.
Tammy S. Flemming, 49, was arraigned Thursday morning.
Flemming allegedly abused a dog named Cooper, causing his death on Sept. 11, 2020, in Fort Atkinson. Cooper and his owner lived in Janesville at the time.
A criminal complaint in the matter said a Fort Atkinson officer spoke with Cooper’s owner, who said the 8-month-old dog was being trained at Herman’s Hangout in Fort Atkinson and that she had received a call from the dog trainer there, Flemming, who told her that Cooper had died.
The dog owner said that Flemming told her that she had pushed Cooper too far and that she “messed up.”
The officer then went to Herman’s Hangout and spoke with Flemming.
“Tammy stated that she was doing her final training for the night with Cooper at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” the complaint said. “She had Cooper on a choker chain. She stated the way she trains is by a method called ‘release of pressure,’ which means the dog will decide how much pressure is applied to achieve compliance.”
The complaint stated that it is common for a dog to yelp or react when using a choker chain.
“That is when they know to relieve the pressure,” the complaint stated. “Cooper had been with Tammy for four weeks and had been doing very well on the choker chain. During this time, Tammy was asking Cooper to sit, but he was in a ‘power struggle’ with Tammy and had begun ‘fighting’ her by thrashing his head back and forth. This caused Tammy to continue with pressure on the chain.”
Flemming told Lawrence this was a command that Cooper had successfully demonstrated many times before.
“She attempted to give a loud verbal command to gain compliance and stop the thrashing,” according to the complaint. “This did not work and Cooper kept ‘fighting.’”
Flemming noticed Cooper’s back legs became weak and she released the chain. Tammy noticed that Cooper began to breathe shallow and slowly. She then gave him mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions, but he died. Flemming told Lawrence that she did not recognize that Cooper was in trouble.
Veterinarian Philip N. Bochsler at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab conducted a necropsy on Cooper that found Cooper’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.
If she is convicted, Flemming could face a fine of up to $10,000 and three years and six months in jail.
Her next court appearance in Jefferson County, a status conference, is set for Feb. 2, 2022. A one-day jury trial, if needed, is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2022.