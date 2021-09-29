Jim Harbaugh has returned to Michigan’s roots, at least through the first four games. That is, to use a power run game to pound the opponents into the ground.
The Wolverines have run the ball on 184 of their 249 plays (74%). They are averaging 290.0 rushing yards and have 17 rushing touchdowns. They are averaging 164.0 passing yards and have four passing touchdowns.
Tailbacks Blake Corum (6.9-yard average, seven TDs) and Hassan Haskins (5.3, six TDs) give the Wolverines two solid running threats.
Quarterback Cade McNamara, who relieved starter Joe Milton last season against Wisconsin, has kept defenses honest with his arm. McNamara has completed 62.3% of his passes and is averaging 16.2 yards per completion. He has only three touchdowns but more important has yet to throw an interception.
Cornelius Johnson has been the team’s most dynamic wide receiver. He is tied for the team lead in catches (eight) and leads the team in receiving yards (198). His average of 24.8 yards per catch is best on the team among players with more than one catch.
Corum is an effective check-down option. He has eight catches for 57 yards, a solid average of 7.1.
Rutgers did slow Michigan’s offense after a shaky start last week. The Wolverines rushed 16 times for 67 yards in building a 7-3 first-quarter lead and got 122 passing yards in the second quarter in building the lead to 20-3. But the Scarlet Knights limited Michigan to 42 total yards after halftime. Michigan held on for the 20-13 victory, but the defense and special teams got most of the credit.
“We would have liked to have accomplished more in the second half,” Harbaugh said. “Points, drives. We were close to doing that but didn’t get it done.”
DefenseHarbaugh revamped his coaching staff after last season. The moves included moving on from defensive coordinator Don Brown and bringing Mike Macdonald in from the Baltimore Ravens.
Michigan is No. 2 in the Big Ten in points allowed (11.8 per game), No. 2 against the pass (171.5 yards per game), and No. 9 against the run (131.5).
The Wolverines have allowed, 14, 10, 10 and 13 points in their four games. Opposing quarterbacks have completed only 54.9% of their attempts. The Wolverines have intercepted only one pass in 122 attempts, however.
Seven members of the defense have at least 10 tackles, but the key players reside in the front seven—end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Josh Ross.
Hutchinson was injured and did not play in UW’s 49-11 victory over the Wolverines last season.
He leads Michigan in sacks with 5½ and is fifth on the team in tackles with 15. UW must keep him out of the backfield or quarterback Graham Mertz will wind up on his back.
Ross leads the team in tackles with 29, which is 11 more than the No. 2 mark, and in quarterback hurries with five. He left the game in the first half against Rutgers after suffering a stinger, and the younger linebackers struggled without his play-making ability and leadership.
“There was quite a bit that was lost without Josh being out there from a physical standpoint,” Harbaugh said, “but also coaching that other inside linebacker up on the field.”
Special teamsThe Wolverines have the potential to dominate the battle for field position this week.
Brad Robbins is averaging 43.2 yards per punt. Six of his 11 punt have resulted in a fair catch. He placed two of his five punts against Rutgers at the Scarlet Knights’ 3- and 9-yard lines. The Wolverines forced a three and out after the first punt and turned a short field into a field-goal drive.
Jacob Moody has recorded a touchback on 23 of his 29 kickoffs. He went 5 or 5 against Rutgers and took standout returner Aron Cruickshank out of the game.
A.J. Henning is averaging 16.5 yards on punt returns and Corum is averaging 31.8 yards on kickoff returns.