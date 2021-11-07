WASHINGTON
Bradley Beal scored 30 points Sunday night, but he said he thought defense was the key to his Washington Wizards’ 101-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Beal had his second game of the season with at least 30 points. He averaged more than 30 in each of the past two seasons.
Known for much of his career as a scorer, Beal was impressed that his team held an opponent to less than 100 points for the second consecutive game and third time this season.
“I feel like I played a playoff game tonight,” Beal said after the Wizards limited the Bucks to 39% shooting.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6 overall.
Antetokounmpo moved past Sidney Moncrief into second place on Milwaukee’s assists list with three in the first half and now has 2,691. Paul Pressey is first with 3,272.
Grayson Allen scored 19 points, and Bobby Portis had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks dropped the first game of a five-game trip.
For Washington (7-3), Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points and Daniel Gafford added 11.
“We’ve been able to pull together relatively quickly with so many pieces,” first-year coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Corey Kispert’s made jumper with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third gave Washington a 77-67 lead.
Today, the Bucks will be honored for winning last season’s NBA title during a ceremony at the White House with President Joe Biden. They will be the first NBA champ to visit the White House since 2016.
WIZARDS 101, BUCKS 94
MILWAUKEE—Allen 6-12 4-4 19, G.Antetokounmpo 12-26 5-12 29, Portis 6-17 0-0 13, Hill 3-10 0-0 6, J.Holiday 6-16 0-0 14, Nwora 1-3 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-8 1-2 7, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-94 10-18 94.
WASHINGTON—Caldwell-Pope 2-6 0-1 5, Kuzma 6-11 0-0 15, Gafford 5-6 1-2 11, Beal 14-22 0-1 30, Dinwiddie 2-8 0-0 6, Avdija 1-3 0-0 3, Kispert 2-5 0-0 5, Harrell 5-7 5-5 15, A.Holiday 2-5 2-4 7, Neto 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 41-81 8-13 101.
Milwaukee 24 28 19 23 — 94
Washington 26 23 33 19 — 101
3-point goals—Milwaukee 10-36 (Allen 3-8, Connaughton 2-6, J.Holiday 2-7, Nwora 1-2, Portis 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4, Hill 0-5), Washington 11-27 (Kuzma 3-8, Beal 2-3, Dinwiddie 2-5, A.Holiday 1-2, Avdija 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Neto 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 49 (G.Antetokounmpo 18), Washington 42 (Kuzma 10). Assists—Milwaukee 17 (G.Antetokounmpo 5), Washington 24 (Beal 8). Total fouls—Milwaukee 10, Washington 16. A—15,570 (20,356).
Friday KNICKS 113, BUCKS 98
NEW YORK—Barrett 8-21 2-2 20, Randle 11-22 7-10 32, M.Robinson 1-2 2-3 4, Fournier 2-7 2-2 7, Walker 2-8 0-0 5, Knox II 0-0 1-2 1, Toppin 1-5 4-4 6, Noel 2-2 2-2 6, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 0-1 0-0 0, Grimes 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 4-9 0-0 9, Rose 10-18 1-1 23. Totals 41-96 21-26 113.
MILWAUKEE—Connaughton 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 9-11 25, T.Antetokounmpo 1-4 2-4 4, Allen 8-12 0-0 22, Hill 2-2 0-0 6, Nwora 5-13 0-0 13, Ojeleye 1-4 0-0 2, Portis 3-9 0-0 6, Hood 1-5 2-2 5, Holiday 3-8 3-4 10, J.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 16-21 98.
New York 19 37 32 25 — 113
Milwaukee 38 25 20 15 — 98
3-point goals—New York 10-40 (Randle 3-9, Rose 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Quickley 1-3, Walker 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Toppin 0-2), Milwaukee 16-43 (Allen 6-9, Nwora 3-8, Hill 2-2, G.Antetokounmpo 2-7, Holiday 1-3, Hood 1-5, Connaughton 1-7). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—New York 59 (Noel 13), Milwaukee 37 (Portis 8). Assists—New York 16 (Randle, Rose 4), Milwaukee 19 (G.Antetokounmpo, Hill 4). Total fouls—New York 17, Milwaukee 20. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).