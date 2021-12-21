Now that they’ve clinched their third consecutive NFC North title, the Green Bay Packers can turn their focus to claiming the conference’s top seeding and its lone first-round playoff bye.
The Packers certainly could use the extra week of rest at the start of the postseason. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing through a toe injury and several other notable players are sidelined as the Packers head into the stretch run of the regular season.
“Having an extra week, I think, would be really great for my toe,” Rodger said Sunday after the Packers’ 31-30 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. “I mean, that would be fantastic—to get another week. And then, the fact that we can win two home playoff games and make it to the Super Bowl.”
In the race to capture the NFC’s top regular-season record, Green Bay (11-3) has a one-game lead over Arizona, Dallas and Tampa Bay. The Packers play host to Cleveland and Minnesota and visit Detroit in their final three regular-season games.
“There are a lot of advantages to getting the No. 1 seed in terms of getting that week off and then having every playoff game come through your home stadium,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “We all know the advantages of Lambeau and the climate that we play in.”
Still, the Packers know all too well that a No. 1 seeding doesn’t guarantee anything.
They had the NFC’s top seeding last season, but suffered their second consecutive NFC championship game loss—a 31-26 home setback against the eventual