MADISON
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team might struggle to score consistently this season, even when at full strength.
But with leading scorer Johnny Davis on the bench as he was Monday, nursing a lower-body injury?
The results could get a little ugly.
That was the scenario that played out Monday night at the Kohl Center, when Providence opened a big early lead and held on late for a 63-58 victory over the Badgers.
Davis, averaging 15 points per game, went through early shootaround but didn’t feel good enough to play.
With Davis watching—and guard Jahcobi Neath also out with a lower-body injury—UW shot 25.9% in the opening half, falling behind by 11 points. The Badgers finished at 32.8% shooting.
Brad Davison scored 14 points in the opening half to keep UW (2-1) within striking distance. He finished with 25 points but made only three of 11 3-point shots.
Tyler Wahl added 16 points and five rebounds, making seven of 12 shots. No other Wisconsin player scored more than five points.
The Badgers knew they would be tested by Providence center Nate Watson, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound graduate student who came in averaging 18 points and 8.0 rebounds through two games.
When Steven Crowl (four points, four rebounds) left with his second foul with 9 minutes 51 seconds left in the opening half and Chris Vogt left with his third with 7:56 left, the Badgers had no one to stand toe-to-toe with Watson.
He hit seven of 10 field-goal attempts and two of five free-throw attempts for 16 points in the opening half to help Providence build a 34-23 lead.
Watson finished with 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting.
Al Durham, a grad transfer from Indiana, added 13 points and A.J. Reeves added 11 for the Friars (3-0).
UW started slowly on offense, shooting just 1-for-7 before Davison provided a spark. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help UW take a 10-8 lead. His third three-pointer of the half gave UW an 18-12 lead with 9:10 left.
UW hit just one of its final 11 field-goal attempts in the half.
The Badgers came out on fire to start the second half, hitting six of eight shots. Wahl scored six points in the first 3 minutes, 34 seconds of the half to help UW close to within 40-35.
Durham hit two crucial baskets for Providence to help push the lead back to 10, but Lorne Bowman answered with a 3-pointer and UW was within 45-38 with 11:50 left.
UW stayed close but Watson hit a tough jump hook to give the Friars a 50-42 lead with 7:54 left and then forced Crowl into a miss on the other end.
The Friars finally took control with back-to-back baskets.
Bowman missed a three-pointer and UW lost Reeves in transition and he buried a 3-pointer from the corner for a 53-42 lead with 6:50 left.
Wahl missed a three-pointer and Noah Horchler scored on a put-back in transition to push the lead to 55-42 with 6:15 left.
UW called a quick timeout and pulled to within 55-48 thanks to four points from Davison and two from Wahl.
Wahl scored off a rebound to pull UW within 55-50 with 3:18 left but missed the free-throw with a chance for a 3-point play.
UW had the opportunity to pull closer but Davison missed a 3-pointer and the Friars made UW pay.
Reeves grabbed an offensive rebound with 2:03 left and Durham buried a three-pointer with 1:43 left for a 58-50 lead.
UW closed to within three points on Jordan Davis’ 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left but Alyn Reed it two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to secure the victory.
PROVIDENCE 63, WISCONSIN 58
PROVIDENCE (3-0)
Horchler 1-1 0-1 2, Watson 11-15 2-5 24, Bynum 1-10 2-3 4, Durham 4-11 2-4 13, Reeves 3-9 2-2 11, Minaya 1-4 0-0 3, Breed 1-3 3-4 6, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-19 63.
WISCONSIN (2-1)
Carlson 1-7 0-0 2, Crowl 1-10 2-2 4, Wahl 7-12 2-3 16, Davison 7-17 8-10 25, Hepburn 2-8 1-2 5, Gilmore 0-3 0-0 0, Bowman 1-3 0-0 3, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 13-17 58.
Halftime—Providence 34-23. 3-Point Goals—Providence 8-22 (Durham 3-5, Reeves 3-8, Breed 1-2, Minaya 1-3, Bynum 0-4), Wisconsin 5-27 (Davison 3-11, Bowman 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-2, Carlson 0-3, Hepburn 0-3, Crowl 0-4). Rebounds—Providence 42 (Bynum 9), Wisconsin 28 (Da-vison 7). Assists—Providence 11 (Bynum 7), Wisconsin 5 (Crowl, Hepburn 2). Total Fouls_Providence 18, Wisconsin 19. A—15,773 (17,230).