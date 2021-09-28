MADISON
The University of Wisconsin’s Faion Hicks battled Saturday from the opening series until his final play—which came sooner than the senior cornerback wanted.
“Awesome to watch him play,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Hicks’ play in the 41-13 loss to Notre Dame. “He got tested early, he got tested often and he did a tremendous job.”
Hicks was in the midst of his best game at UW when he was injured early in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle on a running play. Hicks inadvertently collided with teammate Matt Henningsen, who was credited with the tackle on tailback Kyren Williams.
Hicks surrendered a 36-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, though he was in tight coverage, and finished the game with five tackles and four passes broken up. Hicks is listed as questionable for Michigan on Saturday, but it appears that he expects to play this week.
“Has he played perfect? No,” UW coach Paul Chryst asked. “But I love the way that he has been competing. We’re asking a lot out of him and he’s been, not just stepping up, he is embracing that (challenge).
“It has been fun to see.”
Hicks came within a second or two of preventing the second-quarter touchdown pass from Jack Coan to wide receiver Kevin Austin, which helped the Irish take a 10-3 lead.
Austin had a half-step on Hicks down the left sideline and Coan dropped the ball into his receiver’s hands at the 3. Hicks tried to rip the ball out and eventually did, but not until Austin had crossed the goal line and gone to the ground.
The call on the field was for a touchdown and the replay official confirmed the call.
Coan went after his former teammate on Notre Dame’s next offensive play. On first and 10 from the Irish 23, wide receiver Braden Lenzy ran a deep post. Hicks ran with Lenzy and was on his left hip when the ball arrived. He jumped over Lenzy and knocked the ball away with his left hand.
Hicks’ best sequence came in the third quarter when the game was still tied.
The Irish faced first and 10 from their 45 when Hicks came up in run support near the sideline and tripped Williams to limit him to a 6-yard gain.
Drew Pyne then went deep to Austin down the left sideline, but Hicks was in position and broke up the pass. Facing third and 4, Pyne then tried to hit wide receiver Joe Wilkins just beyond the first-down marker. Hicks again was in tight coverage and knocked the ball away, forcing Notre Dame to punt.
“Caesar (Williams) got tested early and did a great job,” Leonhard said. “But Faion was the guy consistently throughout the game whether it was deep ball, quick game. It didn’t matter. Just thought he battled tremendously.
“It was fun to see him take that step and have that game. Unfortunately, he had the injury, but love the way that he competed all day long.”
Hicks, held out of the Eastern Michigan game because of an unspecified injury, has played in two games. Yet he ranks fourth on the team in tackles with eight and has four of the team’s nine pass breakups.
Michigan, which will visit Camp Randall Stadium this week, averages 290 rushing yards per game and has run the ball on 74% of its plays (184 of 249).
However, quarterback Cade McNamara is averaging 16.2 yards per completion. Three players in the regular rotation average at least 19.8 yards per catch.
The Wolverines are run-heavy but aren’t afraid to throw the ball deep. And UW ranks No. 1 nationally against the run, allowing just 27.3 yards per game.
“With the way things are going right now, you see how we’re getting attacked,” Leonhard said. “It is just trying to create as many one-on-one situations on the outside.
“The quarterbacks, they’re not asking them to be extremely efficient against us. It is how many big plays can we hit? And if we hit some we’re going to have a good day. If we don’t, it might be a struggle.
“That was the approach and Faion had to step up. Really the whole secondary did a great job. We had some opportunities that we left out there and it eats at you. But like the way the guys are competing.
“We know that as well as we’re playing up front and stopping the run, that is what teams have to do. And we have to rise to the challenge every week.”