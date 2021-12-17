Sorry, an error occurred.
MADISON
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 3% in November, a number last hit exactly three years ago, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November. The state rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.
Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek said the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce.
Gov. Tony Evers this week announced 12 regional projects that will receive nearly $60 million designed to develop long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce shortages.
The projects, spread out across the state, were paid for from $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the state received. Evers said a second round of grants will be awarded in 2022.
