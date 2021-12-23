University of Wisconsin officials announced at 1:32 p.m. Thursday—less than 4½ hours before game time—that the Badgers’ Thursday night game against George Mason had been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the UW program.
The announcement came less than 24 hours after the cancellation of the Wisconsin women’s game, which had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.
And at 7:17 p.m., UW announced athletic director Chris McIntosh would not travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Bowl—because he also has tested positive for COVID-19.
The decisions were made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.
The UW men are next scheduled to play Wednesday against visiting Illinois State.
The Wisconsin men originally were scheduled to play host to Morgan State on Thursday, Morgan State backed out of the game because of COVID-19 issues at Morgan State.
UW officials scrambled to set up a game with George Mason and finalized a deal late Tuesday.
The Badgers now are facing a stretch of 13 days without playing a game.
If Wednesday’s game against Illinois State is affected, their down time will stretch to 18 days because UW is set to resume Big Ten Conference play Jan. 3 at Purdue.
The Wisconsin women are next scheduled for a Big Ten Conference game on Dec. 30 against visiting Purdue. It is not yet clear whether UW will be able to play that game.