Vikings Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback and former University of Wisconsin star Russell Wilson signed a five year, $245 million contract Thursday, which includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.

