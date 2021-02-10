McKenna Williams scored 22 points to lead Delavan-Darien to a 55-34 victory over visiting Big Foot in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Delavan on Tuesday night.
The Comets play at Wilmot on Friday.
Williams is returning from a knee injury. Emma Gonzalez added 12 points as Delavan-Darien improved to 4-13 on the season.
Rylee Krull added 10 points in the win.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 55, BIG FOOT 34
Big Foot (34)—Harvey, 0-2-2; Bauman, 1-0-2; Larson, 6-1-15; Gillingham, 1-3-5; Tracy, 3-1-8; Holt, 0-2-2. Totals: 11-9-34.
Delavan-Darien (55)—Kurll, 2-4-10; Renden, 1-0-2; E. Gonzalez, 5-2-12; Green, 1-0-2; Williams, 9-4-22; Quartucci, 2-3-7. Totals: 21-13-55.
Big Foot 18 16—34
Delavan-Darien 29 26—55
3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Larson 2, Tracy). Free throws missed—BF 8, DD 10. Total fouls—BF 19, DD 17.
- Sun Prairie 55, Edgerton 50 (OT)—The visiting Cardinals outscored the Crimson Tide 10-5 in overtime in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Abby Blum had 19 points to lead Edgerton (16-4).
SUN PRAIRIE 55, EDGERTON 50 (OT)
Sun Prairie (55)—Kostelnik 2-0-4; Rademacher 1-0-2; Rae 3-1-7; Outlay 2-3-8; Auston 6-3-15; Seymore 8-3-19. Totals: 22-10-55
Edgerton (50)—Rebman 1-1-4; Blum 6-3-19; Scharlaw 1-0-2; Gunderson 2-2-6; Fox 2-4-8; Rusch 3-2-9; Radtke 1-0-2. Totals: 16-12-50
Sun Prairie 20 25 10—55
Edgerton 21 24 5—50
3-point goals—SP 1 (Outlay), Edgerton 6 (Blum 4, Rusch, Rebman). Free throws missed—SP 9, E 4. Total fouls—SP 14, E 14. Fouled out—Rusch.