WHITEWATER
Ryan Wisniewski lit the fuse Saturday, and Max Meylor made the whole thing go boom.
Wisniewski set the tone by returning the opening kickoff 60 yards to set up the UW-Whitewater football team’s first touchdown, and Meylor had a hand in many of the Warhawks’ nine TDs in their 65-21 rout of UW-Platteville at Perkins Stadium.
Before a home a crowd of 15,406 fans—the third-largest attendance total in the stadium’s 50-year history—the unbeaten and NCAA Division III third-ranked Warhawks (5-0 overall, 2-0 WIAC) racked up 630 yards of offense and built a 44-7 halftime lead. The Warhawks now have outscored their five opponents by a combined 199 to 7 in the first half.
The game marked the 26th edition of the George Chryst Memorial Bowl, honoring the longtime Platteville coach and athletic director. The Warhawks held onto the Miner’s Axe following the victory.
Meylor continued his all-American season, completing 22 of 27 passes for a career-best 313 yards and four touchdowns. Over the Warhawks’ first five games, the senior from Mount Horeb has completed 73.6 percent of his passes (81 of 110) for 1,229 yards and 16 touchdowns, with no interceptions.
After missing on three of his first six passes, Meylor completed 19 of his final 21 throws.
Wisniewski, a senior from Sparta, wasn’t finished after the opening kickoff. He caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warhawks’ receivers.
Platteville (1-4, 0-2) produced 300 passing yards, with Colin Schuetz completing 20 of 29 throws for 227 yards and two touchdowns, with two passes intercepted (by Jaden Hendrickson and Thomas Wojnowski). Schuetz picked up 75 of those yards on a well-placed bomb to Austin Guy in the second quarter—the first points Whitewater has allowed in the first half all season.
Perhaps the only Whitewater player who didn’t benefit from his team’s performance was punter Nate Custer, who was never called upon to punt because the Warhawks scored nine touchdowns and had one field-goal attempt, a miss in the second quarter.
On the other side, one of Platteville’s punts was blocked by the Warhawks’ Daniel Baggett and rolled out the back of the end zone for a second-quarter safety.
Meylor also made touchdown connections of 18 yards to Preston Strasburg and 8 yards to Zach Sherman. Running back Alex Peete totaled 106 yards rushing and scored on runs of 57 and 1 yards. With
With Meylor resting alongside most of the Warhawks’ other starters, Jackson Chryst—the nephew of University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and grandson of George Chryst—brought the George Chryst Memorial Bowl theme full-circle, completing both of his passes for 21 yards.
The Warhawks will face what could be their toughest test of the regular season on Saturday, visiting UW-Oshkosh for a 1 p.m. game. The Titans entered the weekend ranked No. 9 in Division III, but are sure to fall after a 30-21 decision at UW-La Crosse on Saturday dropped them to 3-1-0 overall and 1-1 in the WIAC. The previous week, Oshkosh had to hold on for a 35-32 victory at Platteville.
UW-WHITEWATER 65,
UW-PLATTEVILLE 21
UW-Platteville;0;7;7;7;—;21
UW-Whitewater;23;21;7;14;—;65
Scoring
W—Max Meylor 2 run (Kacper Lupa kick). W—Preston Strasburg 18 pass from Meylor (Lupa kick). W—Alex Peete 57 run (Matt Maldonado kick). W—Safety, blocked punt went out of end zone. W—Ryan Wisniewski 14 pass from Meylor (Maldonado kick). P—Austin Guy 75 pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweigert kick). W—Zach Sherman 8 pass from Meylor (Maldonado kick). W—Wisniewski 30 pass from Meylor (Maldonado kick). W—Peete 1 run (Maldonado kick). P—Brandt Stare 10 pass from Schuetz (Schweigert kick). W—Ryan Ponick 1 run (Maldonado kick). P—Jimmy Durocher 43 pass from Michael Priami (Schweigert kick). W—Drake Martin 2 run (Maldonado kick).
Team statistics
First downs—P 14, W 27. Rushes-yards—P 16-19, W 43-296. Passing yards—P 300, W 334. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int)—P 35-25-2; W 29-24-0. Punts-avg.—P 5-25.4; W 0. Fumbles-lost—P 0-0, W 2-1. Penalties-yards—P 3-15, W 4-25. Time of possession—P 24:07, W 35:53. Field goals-attempts—P 0-0, W 0-1.
Individual statistics
Rushing— P: Brandt Stare 1-16, Tyler Lamer 5-8, Nathan Shackelford 2-5, Evan Gates 2-4, Michael Priami 1-3, Colin Schuetz 5-(minus-17). W: Alex Peete 12-106, Tamir Thomas 4-48, Preston Strasburg 6-39, Max Meylor 4-33, Drake Martin 4-27, Ryan Wisniewski 2-12, Jackson Chryst 2-10, Jaylon Edmonson 3-9, Ryan Ponick 4-9, Nate Smith 1-2, Evan Lewandowski 1-1.
Passing (att.-comp.-int-TD-yards)—P: Colin Schuetz 29-20-2-2-227, Michael Priami 5-4-0-1-43, Nathan Shackelford 1-1-0-0-5. W: Max Meylor 27-22-0-4-313, Jackson Chryst 2-2-0-0-21.
Receiving—P: Austin Guy 6-149, Ben Wilson 6-50, Brandt Stare 4-24, Jimmy Durocher 3-57, Lucas Petersen 2-9, Tyler Lamer 2-8, Ryan Doherty 1-7, Blaise Watters 2-(minus-4). W: Ryan Wisniewski 6-106, Tyler Holte 3-35, Alex Peete 3-25, Derek Kumerow 3-24, Jared Zausch 2-25, Zach Sherman 2-22, Sam Delany 2-37, Preston Strasburg 1-18, Michael Berentes 1-10, Michael Coates 1-7.