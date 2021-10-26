(7 p.m. Friday unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Fond du Lac (6-4) at Sun Prairie (10-0)

Middleton (7-3) at Wisconsin Rapids (7-3)

Hartland Arrowhead (7-3) at Mukwonago (9-1)

Sussex Hamilton (9-1) at Muskego (9-1)

Chippewa Falls (8-2) at Kimberly (9-0)

Neenah (6-4) at Appleton North (8-2)

Oak Creek (9-1) at Franklin (10-0)

Milwaukee Marquette (5-5) at Bay Port (9-1)

DIVISION 2

Wales Kettle Moraine (7-3)at Lake Geneva Badger (8-2)

Waterford (6-4) at Union Grove (10-0)

Glendale Nicolet (7-3) at Mequon Homestead (8-2)

Wauwatosa West (8-2) at Germantown (8-2)

River Falls (8-2) at Waunakee (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

DeForest (9-1) at Menomonie (9-1)

Hartford (7-3) at De Pere (9-1)

Slinger (5-4) at Pulaski (8-2)

DIVISION 3

Monroe (8-2) at Greendale (10-0)

New Berlin Eisenhower (5-5) at Jefferson (7-2)

Pewaukee (8-2) at Plymouth (8-2)

Port Washington (7-3) at Whitefish Bay (8-2)

Baraboo (8-2) at Mosinee (9-1)

Onalaska (6-4) at Rice Lake (8-2)

Waupaca (5-4) at Luxemburg-Casco (10-0)

Green Bay Notre Dame (6-4) at Menasha (8-2)

DIVISION 4

Kewaskum (7-3) at Madison Edgewood (10-0)

Lake Mills (8-2) at Columbus (9-1)

Wrightstown (6-3) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10-0) at Carroll University, 7:15 p.m.

Kohler co-op (8-1) at Denmark (8-2)

West Salem (8-1) at Maple Northwestern (10-0)

Osceola (9-1) at Ellsworth (9-0)

Berlin (7-3) at Wisconsin Dells (10-0)

Little Chute (5-4) at Freedom (8-2)

DIVISION 5

Richland Center (7-3) at Brodhead/Juda (10-0)

Belleville (8-2) at Marshall (10-0)

Mayville (8-2) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (10-0)

Campbellsport (8-2) at Racine Lutheran (8-2)

Stanley-Boyd (7-3) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (10-0) at UW-La Crosse

St. Croix Falls (6-4) at Stratford (8-2)

Kewaunee (8-2) at Amherst (10-0)

Brillion (9-1) at Wittenberg-Birnamwood (8-1)

DIVISION 6

Mondovi (6-4) at Darlington (9-1)

Lancaster (5-5) at Cuba City (8-2)

Waterloo (8-2) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (10-0) at Ameche Field, Kenosha

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-2) at Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-1)

Boyceville (8-2) at Durand (9-1)

Grantsburg (7-3) at Unity (8-1)

Abbotsford (7-3) at Colby (10-0)

Auburndale (7-3) at Markesan (9-1)

DIVISION 7

Potosi/Cassville (9-1) at Highland (10-0)

Bangor (8-1) at Cashton (8-2)

Black Hawk/Warren (7-3) at Hilbert (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Burlington Catholic Central (7-3) at Reedsville (9-1)

Glenwood City (6-4) at Eau Claire Regis (10-0)

Pepin/Alma (8-1) at Spring Valley (8-2)

Edgar (8-2) at Hurley (10-0)

Stevens Point Pacelli (9-0) at Coleman (10-0)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Shell Lake (7-2) at Luck (8-1)

Wabeno/Laona (9-0) at Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

Prairie Farm (8-1) at Gilman (9-0)

Belmont (7-2) at Wausau Newman (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at Merrill High School

