(7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Fond du Lac (6-4) at Sun Prairie (10-0)
Middleton (7-3) at Wisconsin Rapids (7-3)
Hartland Arrowhead (7-3) at Mukwonago (9-1)
Sussex Hamilton (9-1) at Muskego (9-1)
Chippewa Falls (8-2) at Kimberly (9-0)
Neenah (6-4) at Appleton North (8-2)
Oak Creek (9-1) at Franklin (10-0)
Milwaukee Marquette (5-5) at Bay Port (9-1)
DIVISION 2
Wales Kettle Moraine (7-3)at Lake Geneva Badger (8-2)
Waterford (6-4) at Union Grove (10-0)
Glendale Nicolet (7-3) at Mequon Homestead (8-2)
Wauwatosa West (8-2) at Germantown (8-2)
River Falls (8-2) at Waunakee (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
DeForest (9-1) at Menomonie (9-1)
Hartford (7-3) at De Pere (9-1)
Slinger (5-4) at Pulaski (8-2)
DIVISION 3
Monroe (8-2) at Greendale (10-0)
New Berlin Eisenhower (5-5) at Jefferson (7-2)
Pewaukee (8-2) at Plymouth (8-2)
Port Washington (7-3) at Whitefish Bay (8-2)
Baraboo (8-2) at Mosinee (9-1)
Onalaska (6-4) at Rice Lake (8-2)
Waupaca (5-4) at Luxemburg-Casco (10-0)
Green Bay Notre Dame (6-4) at Menasha (8-2)
DIVISION 4
Kewaskum (7-3) at Madison Edgewood (10-0)
Lake Mills (8-2) at Columbus (9-1)
Wrightstown (6-3) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10-0) at Carroll University, 7:15 p.m.
Kohler co-op (8-1) at Denmark (8-2)
West Salem (8-1) at Maple Northwestern (10-0)
Osceola (9-1) at Ellsworth (9-0)
Berlin (7-3) at Wisconsin Dells (10-0)
Little Chute (5-4) at Freedom (8-2)
DIVISION 5
Richland Center (7-3) at Brodhead/Juda (10-0)
Belleville (8-2) at Marshall (10-0)
Mayville (8-2) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (10-0)
Campbellsport (8-2) at Racine Lutheran (8-2)
Stanley-Boyd (7-3) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (10-0) at UW-La Crosse
St. Croix Falls (6-4) at Stratford (8-2)
Kewaunee (8-2) at Amherst (10-0)
Brillion (9-1) at Wittenberg-Birnamwood (8-1)
DIVISION 6
Mondovi (6-4) at Darlington (9-1)
Lancaster (5-5) at Cuba City (8-2)
Waterloo (8-2) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (10-0) at Ameche Field, Kenosha
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-2) at Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-1)
Boyceville (8-2) at Durand (9-1)
Grantsburg (7-3) at Unity (8-1)
Abbotsford (7-3) at Colby (10-0)
Auburndale (7-3) at Markesan (9-1)
DIVISION 7
Potosi/Cassville (9-1) at Highland (10-0)
Bangor (8-1) at Cashton (8-2)
Black Hawk/Warren (7-3) at Hilbert (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Burlington Catholic Central (7-3) at Reedsville (9-1)
Glenwood City (6-4) at Eau Claire Regis (10-0)
Pepin/Alma (8-1) at Spring Valley (8-2)
Edgar (8-2) at Hurley (10-0)
Stevens Point Pacelli (9-0) at Coleman (10-0)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Shell Lake (7-2) at Luck (8-1)
Wabeno/Laona (9-0) at Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)
Prairie Farm (8-1) at Gilman (9-0)
Belmont (7-2) at Wausau Newman (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at Merrill High School