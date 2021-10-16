The Janesville Craig football team, back in the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2018, faces a tall test in its first-round game Friday night.
The Cougars (3-6) survived the WIAA’s tiebreaker process to earn their state berth after going 3-4 in the Badger Large Conference. Coach Adam Bunderson’s team drew the No. 8 seeding in their eight-team grouping and will travel to top-seeded Mukwonago (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Mukwonago, coached by Mike Gnewuch, tied Muskego for the championship of the rough-and-tumble Classic 8 Conference by virtue of Friday’s 35-33 victory over Waukesha West.
Mukwonago’s only loss was a 20-14 decision at Muskego in Week 4. That was followed by five consecutive victories in which Gnewuch’s team averaged 43.8 points and scored at least 35 points in each win.
Senior running back Jake Adams leads the Mukwonago offense. He has rushed for 1,138 yards and 16 touchdowns in eight games. Junior Wynn Stang has added 717 yards rushing and 12 scores. Junior quarterback Evan Herbig has completed 69 percent of his passes (58 of 84) for 695 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Jake Timmers has caught 25 passes for 334 yards and two scores.
On defense, junior linebacker Riley Fischer has 87 tackles, two for loss, and one forced fumble. Senior linebacker Ben Rehl has 78 tackles and two interceptions, and senior linebacker Tom Craig has 72 stops.
Craig qualified for the playoffs despite a 42-15 loss at Milton on Friday. The Cougars’ defense has allowed 33.7 points and 290.2 yards per game; the offense has averaged 17.4 points and 273.8 yards per game.
Senior quarterback Hunter Kleitz has completed 56 percent of his passes (103 of 184) for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. Junior fullback and middle linebacker Owen Schucha leads the rushing attack with 420 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries. Schucha also leads the defense with 64 tackles in seven games, two for loss.
Division 2
Two area teams will go at it in a Division 2 first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday in Lake Geneva, as seventh-seeded Milton (4-5) will take on second-seeded Lake Geneva Badger (7-2).
The teams met in a nonconference game in Week 2, with Badger taking a 26-14 victory at home behind three touchdown runs and 203 yards rushing from senior Cole Berghorn.
That loss started a string of five losses in six games for coach Rodney Wedig’s Red Hawks, including Badger Large Conference losses to Beaver Dam, Waunakee, Watertown and DeForest. But Milton clawed its way back into playoff consideration by closing the regular season with solid victories over Oregon and Craig.
Coach Rodney Wedig’s Red Hawks have averaged 20.4 points and 248.6 yards per game on offense; the defense has given up averages of 22.1 points and 286.1 yards.
Senior quarterback/running back/linebacker Zach Bothun has been the clear offensive leader for Milton, totaling 1,121 yards and 17 touchdowns on 165 carries this season. No other Milton rusher has more than 161 yards. Bothun also leads the defense with 80 tackles, seven for loss, with 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Junior Quinn Williams has made 86 tackles, including 10 for loss with two sacks and one forced fumble. Senior safety Jack Campion has 71 tackles and two interceptions, and senior defensive end Brayden Lee also has 71 stops with team highs of 13 for loss and three sacks.
Injuries have forced the Red Hawks to play quarterback roulette at times this season, with Bothun moving from a running back spot to under center the last two games. He has thrown five passes, completing three for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Previously, junior Terrell Fisher had thrown for 280 yards in five games, junior Brayden Bastian had thrown for 170 yards in three games and senior Cayden Zajac had contributed 155 yards passing in two games.
Badger lost its season opener at Greendale, 17-14, and the Panthers went on to win the Woodland Conference and will take an undefeated record into the playoffs. Their other loss came in Week 8, a 27-22 loss at Southern Lakes Conference champion Union Grove.
Coach Matt Hensler’s Badgers have followed a powerhouse of a running game to success this season, averaging 35.9 points per game on 369.2 yards rushing and 34.1 yards passing per game. Berghorn racked up 1,917 yards rushing during the regular season, scoring 25 touchdowns and averaging 10.1 yards per carry.
Quarterback Kegan Huber has rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns for Badger, and has thrown for 277 yards and two more scores.
Division 5
Brodhead/Juda (9-0), the only area team to take an undefeated regular-season record into the playoffs, earned the No. 2 seeding in its grouping and will play host to seventh-seeded Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coach Jim Matthys’ Cardinals wrapped up the Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship on Friday with a 22-19 victory over Prairie du Chien—the only game this season that the Cardinals didn’t win by more than 32 points.
Brodhead/Juda has outscored its opponents by a combined 379-72 (41.1 points per game to 6.9) and outgained them by an average of 373.9 yards to 96.5 yards. The Cardinals have amassed 2,733 yards rushing and 42 rushing touchdowns so far.
Senior Gage Boegli leds the rushing attack with 1,155 yards on 88 carries—a 13.1-yard average—with 20 touchdowns. Sophomore Blake Matthys has 10 touchdowns and 339 yards, and senior Brady Rosheisen has 551 yards rushing and four scores.
Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly has completed 69 percent of his passes (29 of 42) for 618 yards and 10 scores, with three interceptions.
Linebakcer Blake Matthys leads the defense with 65 stops, eight for loss, with a forced fumble and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Colton Buttke has 58 tckles, 12 for loss.
Luther Prep limps into the playoffs having lost three of its last four and four of its last six, including losses to Lake Mills, Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran and a 38-0 loss at Lodi on Friday. Coach Justin Gregorius’ Phoenix have averaged 20 points and 241.9 yards of offense per game, while allowing averages of 11.8 points and 205.0 yards.
Senior Josiah Moore leads the offense with 940 yards rushing on a 7.7-yard average with 12 touchdowns. Senior Marcus Fitzsimmons, moved to quarterback late in the year, has thrown for 260 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Jesus Medina leads the defense with 46 tackles through eight games, 10 for loss.